The English football pyramid attracts interest at various levels and below the fourth tier, you can watch plenty of stars who once graced EFL pitches on a regular basis.
Some are winding down their careers at a lower level, although a number have found themselves below League Two and are looking to bounce back into the professional game.
Others, like former Bradford City forward James Hanson, have been lured out of retirement by the prospect of a non-league challenge.
With the cost of watching EFL football generally high across the board, watching non-league games represents a cheaper alternative for many. As this gallery shows, going to watch non-league games does not mean you will miss out on watching high-profile figures.
Here are 21 former EFL players who now ply their trade below the fourth tier of English football.
