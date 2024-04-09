Bradford City icon, Leeds United debut hero and Huddersfield Town stalwart - 21 ex-EFL stars now in non-league

Non-league football is full of ex-EFL stars – including players familiar with fans of Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Bradford City and more.
Tom Coates
Published 9th Apr 2024, 15:39 BST

The English football pyramid attracts interest at various levels and below the fourth tier, you can watch plenty of stars who once graced EFL pitches on a regular basis.

Some are winding down their careers at a lower level, although a number have found themselves below League Two and are looking to bounce back into the professional game.

Others, like former Bradford City forward James Hanson, have been lured out of retirement by the prospect of a non-league challenge.

With the cost of watching EFL football generally high across the board, watching non-league games represents a cheaper alternative for many. As this gallery shows, going to watch non-league games does not mean you will miss out on watching high-profile figures.

Here are 21 former EFL players who now ply their trade below the fourth tier of English football.

Once a mainstay of Huddersfield Town's defence, the 42-year-old now plays in the National League North for Warrington Town.

1. Peter Clarke

Once a mainstay of Huddersfield Town's defence, the 42-year-old now plays in the National League North for Warrington Town. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The midfielder was once a high-profile addition for Leeds United and now represents Macclesfield in the seventh tier.

2. Luke Murphy

The midfielder was once a high-profile addition for Leeds United and now represents Macclesfield in the seventh tier. Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

The former Bradford City forward recently came out of retirement to join Bradford (Park Avenue).

3. James Hanson

The former Bradford City forward recently came out of retirement to join Bradford (Park Avenue). Photo: Paul Thomas/Getty Images

The former Barnsley and Norwich City frontman represents AFC Sudbury of the Southern League Premier Division Central.

4. Simeon Jackson

The former Barnsley and Norwich City frontman represents AFC Sudbury of the Southern League Premier Division Central. Photo: Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

