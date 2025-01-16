Bradford City manager Graham Alexander happy to play the long game regarding former MK Dons and Portsmouth midfielder

GRAHAM Alexander has certainly played the long game regarding Bradford City's latest signing Tommy Leigh.

The attacking midfielder was on his wish-list in the summer of 2023 when he was installed as manager of MK Dons, but the financial package involved with buying him proved too expensive.

Leigh was eventually destined for Buckinghamshire, but signed on in the 2024 close season, with Alexander having long since departed.

The City chief has always kept tabs on the Portsmouth-born player and patience has proved a virtue.

Latest Bradford City signing Tommy Leigh. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.

Alexander, whose side booked their place in the last eight of the EFL Trophy with a 3-1 win at Aston Villa under-21s on Tuesday night, said: "He was in there when we talked about recruitment the previous summer.

”At the time, Accrington were asking for a lot of money which we didn’t feel we could pay when we were trying to recruit other players as well.

"So it just went by, but he obviously signed there later on.

"He’s a player that I’ve seen before, tried to recruit before and we’re happy that I’ve got him now at a different club. He’s got a profile and he’s got the best days in front of him."

Leigh and fellow recent arrival Michael Mellon were not involved in City's triumph at Villa Park and neither were fellow January signings Brandon Khela and George Lapslie, also patiently waiting to make their mark after joining earlier this month.

Alexander remains delighted that the club have done some key business early, with the quartet all being afforded time to assimilate.

The City chief, whose side visit Carlisle on Saturday, said: "It’s why we wanted to get them in as soon as we possibly could once we identified them. Give them that time to get to know each other and their teammates and settle in.

"There are two ways of looking at it. You can go straight in a team and establish yourself and let your teammates know you’re a good player.

"But sometimes there aren’t games and it takes a bit of time but it probably takes the pressure off being able to settle in your own given time and you’re not the only one.

"Maybe the training sessions have been ‘welcome to Bradford, we’re here to win’.