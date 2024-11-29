THE Christmas presents that Graham Alexander wants could well arrive before December 25.

Some key Bradford City personnel are not too far away from a return to first-team contention, touch wood and some experienced operators at that in the likes of Alex Pattison, Antoni Sarcevic and Aden Baldwin.

For his part, Alexander is keeping his fingers crossed.

The City boss, whose side must negotiate ten fixtures in all competitions from Saturday's FA Cup appointment at Morecambe to the home game with Grimsby Town on January 4, said: "It’s great to see these players on the horizon. But as I’ve said, I’m not counting them in yet until they are out there.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander

"We’ve had to hold back on our hopes and aspirations for these players being available because there have been a few knockbacks over the last couple of months.

"They (games) do come thick and fast. The weather gets worse, the pitches do get a bit tougher and we’ve got a few away journeys to hit.

"We’re 20 games into the season with cup games and we need as many players available.

"We can’t obviously add to that number until January, so with the load for all clubs this month, you need players to be able to come into the team.

"You play four games in nine days around the Christmas period and things like that."

Disruption, especially on the left-hand side of defence, has been a bugbear for City in the first half of the campaign, with Alexander admitting that things have not been straightforward.

Should City's availability issues ease, then it would be timely in the extreme and boost his ability to change things from the bench.

Alexander continued: "I don’t want to be put in that situation again.

"When those games come around, having 18-19 outfield players to pick from will be much better than 13-14.

"I know 11 players start the game, but every week it’s 15-16 (used). Every team makes four or five subs.

"That’s how you have to prepare. So to have only 15-16 players week in, week out has been difficult for us.

"If we can get that to 20-21, that would be a great position to be in. We need them all to be able to contribute to performances.

"Hopefully we’re over the worst and fingers crossed we don’t get hit with so many in such a short period and all concentrated in certain positions.