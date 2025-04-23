Bradford City manager Graham Alexander provides injury and illness update ahead of huge League Two game at Doncaster Rovers
Ciaran injured his ankle in the Maundy Thursday draw with Notts County and loan forward Mellon missed the Easter programme with a knee complaint.
Captain Richie Smallwood serves the third game of a three-match ban, but better news sees Alexander back in the technical area after serving a two-game suspension.
Alexander said: "Ciaran hurt his ankle and has been for a scan and started light jogging today, just to speed up the rehab process.
"We are going to see if he will still be available this season, but it looks very doubtful to be honest.
"Michael has had a knee ‘rumbling’ for a few weeks. It just got too sore, last week, two days before the Notts County game. He has been out on the training pitch but not with us, but the medical team.
"We will see how he is tomorrow.”
On the illness situation in the Bradford camp, which has afflicted some players in the last few weeks, he added: "The illness that was in the squad last week, we still have remnants of it.
"Aden (Baldwin) had probably not eaten (properly) for six days, prior to that (Chesterfield) game when you look at how ill he was.
"It affected a few of them. Brandon (Khela) was not in that category. He went to see the doctor yesterday and has been given the all-clear and he trained today (Wednesday).
"We have a couple of niggles from the game which have been rumbling on for a few weeks with a couple of players, but at this stage of the season, the after-effects immediately after a game are to be expected. It’s a three or four-day build-up to being fit again. That’s normal for this stage of the season in any squad.”
