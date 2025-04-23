Bradford City manager Graham Alexander provides injury and illness update ahead of huge League Two game at Doncaster Rovers

BRADFORD City manager Graham Alexander has confirmed that defender Ciaran Kelly is ‘very doubtful’ to feature in the final two games of the regular season, while striker Michael Mellon is being assessed ahead of Saturday’s huge League 2 derby at White Rose promotion rivals Doncaster Rovers.

Ciaran injured his ankle in the Maundy Thursday draw with Notts County and loan forward Mellon missed the Easter programme with a knee complaint.

Captain Richie Smallwood serves the third game of a three-match ban, but better news sees Alexander back in the technical area after serving a two-game suspension.

Alexander said: "Ciaran hurt his ankle and has been for a scan and started light jogging today, just to speed up the rehab process.

Bradford manager Graham Alexander. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"We are going to see if he will still be available this season, but it looks very doubtful to be honest.

"Michael has had a knee ‘rumbling’ for a few weeks. It just got too sore, last week, two days before the Notts County game. He has been out on the training pitch but not with us, but the medical team.

"We will see how he is tomorrow.”

On the illness situation in the Bradford camp, which has afflicted some players in the last few weeks, he added: "The illness that was in the squad last week, we still have remnants of it.

Bradford City's Ciaran Kelly celebrates socring against Notts. (Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

"Aden (Baldwin) had probably not eaten (properly) for six days, prior to that (Chesterfield) game when you look at how ill he was.

"It affected a few of them. Brandon (Khela) was not in that category. He went to see the doctor yesterday and has been given the all-clear and he trained today (Wednesday).