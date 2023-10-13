Bradford City manager search: Why Kevin McDonald prefers to be kept in the dark
The midfielder has taken caretaker control for the last two matches – both won – and will do so again at Wimbledon on Saturday with chief executive Ryan Sparks taking his time to sift through applications for the job Mark Hughes was removed from a week and a half ago.
It is a big ask for the 34-year-old former Sheffield United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham player but the Bantams are doing their best not to overload him.
"I would never be kept in the loop as a player," reasoned McDonald. "I can't afford to start thinking about the longer-term.
"Especially this week being Saturday-Tuesday- Saturday has been quite hectic, 100mph.
"Potentially next week we might chat and see what's going to happen in terms of that side but this week the sole focus has been putting out a team able to perform.
"We speak pre-game, we speak post-game on how I'm going to set up and I've learned that's how it works between managers and chief executives."
It was a surprise McDonald was handed the job given Mark Trueman, a former caretaker and co-manager of the club, was on Hughes' backroom staff. But Trueman’s contribution has given McDonald confidence that playing and managing together are do-able long-term, a slight change of tune.
"Truey's been good, all the staff have bought into it," said McDonald. "He took the team on Tuesday (when McDonald started at Grimsby Town in the Football League Trophy).
"I think it (the player-manager job) is sustainable when you've got good staff members around you. It would be harder.
"If you want to be a player-manager and play every single game, it'd be hard. If you want to dip in out, it's sustainable for sure."
McDonald made nine changes at Grimsby and was rewarded with a win, so must now decide who makes up his team at Plough Lane.
Dan Oyegoke is the only fresh injury doubt, but Alex Pattison and Clark Oduour are still out. Rayan Tulloch has recovered from illness.