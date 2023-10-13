All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Bradford City manager search: Why Kevin McDonald prefers to be kept in the dark

Kevin McDonald is in the dark about Bradford City's manager hunt and that is how he likes it.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 13th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

The midfielder has taken caretaker control for the last two matches – both won – and will do so again at Wimbledon on Saturday with chief executive Ryan Sparks taking his time to sift through applications for the job Mark Hughes was removed from a week and a half ago.

It is a big ask for the 34-year-old former Sheffield United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham player but the Bantams are doing their best not to overload him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I would never be kept in the loop as a player," reasoned McDonald. "I can't afford to start thinking about the longer-term.

Most Popular

"Especially this week being Saturday-Tuesday- Saturday has been quite hectic, 100mph.

"Potentially next week we might chat and see what's going to happen in terms of that side but this week the sole focus has been putting out a team able to perform.

"We speak pre-game, we speak post-game on how I'm going to set up and I've learned that's how it works between managers and chief executives."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was a surprise McDonald was handed the job given Mark Trueman, a former caretaker and co-manager of the club, was on Hughes' backroom staff. But Trueman’s contribution has given McDonald confidence that playing and managing together are do-able long-term, a slight change of tune.

JUGGLING JOBS: Bradford City's Kevin McDonaldJUGGLING JOBS: Bradford City's Kevin McDonald
JUGGLING JOBS: Bradford City's Kevin McDonald

"Truey's been good, all the staff have bought into it," said McDonald. "He took the team on Tuesday (when McDonald started at Grimsby Town in the Football League Trophy).

"I think it (the player-manager job) is sustainable when you've got good staff members around you. It would be harder.

"If you want to be a player-manager and play every single game, it'd be hard. If you want to dip in out, it's sustainable for sure."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McDonald made nine changes at Grimsby and was rewarded with a win, so must now decide who makes up his team at Plough Lane.

Dan Oyegoke is the only fresh injury doubt, but Alex Pattison and Clark Oduour are still out. Rayan Tulloch has recovered from illness.

November's game at Notts County will kick off at 12.30pm so it can be shown live on Sky Sports.

Related topics:Kevin McDonaldRyan SparksMark TruemanWimbledonSheffield UnitedFulham