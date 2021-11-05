Bradford City missing four players for FA Cup tie against Exeter City

Adams hopes to have the quartet back within the coming weeks, as Bradford look to progress to the second round of the FA Cup at Valley Parade tomorrow afternoon.

The Bantams have only failed to get past the first round once in the last four seasons.

MANAGER: Derek Adams. Picture: Getty Images.

"We are pretty much the same, we have four players who will still be out for this weekend," confirmed Adams.

"Angol is getting closer as we go, so is Eisa, which is really good.

"Lavery isn't too long, if it is not next Saturday it will be shortly after that. Ridehalgh is the same, he will be back on either Tuesday or Saturday."

Four of Bradford's fixtures in November are away from home, leaving Adams pleased that Saturday's cup contest is being played at Valley Parade.

He added: "The amount of games we have this month means we are fortunate it is at home, we have four away games in November.