Lord Kamlesh Patel appointed new chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club

Patel replaces Roger Hutton who resigned on Friday morning amid the ongoing Azeem Rafiq affair.

“The Board of the Yorkshire County Cricket Club has met this morning and can confirm a number of changes.

Lord Kamlesh Patel who lives in Bradford has been named the new chairman of Yorkshire CCC (Picture: Tony Johnson)

“It is resolved to do whatever it takes to regain the trust of all its stakeholder inside and outside the game.

“Further to the resignation of Roger Hutton from the Board this morning, Hanif Malik OBE and Stephen Willis have also stepped down from the Board. The Club would like to thank all of them for their respective contributions.

“Neil Hartley will remain on the Board to ensure a smooth transition to new leadership, but intends to step down in the near future.

“Lord Kamlesh Patel of Bradford has been appointed as a Director and Chair of the Club.

Lord Patel said: “I’m looking forward to taking this Club forward and driving the change that is needed.

“The Club needs to learn from its past errors, regain trust and rebuild relationships with our communities.

“There is much work to do, including reading the panel’s report, so we can begin the process of learning from our past mistakes.