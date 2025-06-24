Bradford City return talk addressed by former Huddersfield Town marksman after Bristol City exit
The 35-year-old was a popular figure at Valley Parade, having enjoyed a goal-laden three years at the club between 2011 and 2014.
He also proved to be a hit at Huddersfield Town, scoring 49 goals in 153 appearances for the Terriers between 2014 and 2017.
Wells won promotion with both clubs, helping the Bantams reach the third tier and helping the Terriers reach the top flight.
After five years with Bristol City, the Bermuda international has joined the free agent market. Naturally, news of his exit will have sparked some hope of a reunion among fans of some former clubs.
Nahki Wells on Bradford City return talk
However, Wells has moved to scotch talk of a return to newly-promoted League One outfit Bradford.
He told Bermudian outlet The Royal Gazette: “There’s absolutely no truth in that (rumours of a return).”
The veteran marksman has had considerably more to say about his five-year stay at Aston Gate, paying tribute to the Robins after endearing himself to their supporters.
Nahki Wells bids farewell to Bristol City
In a farewell message, Wells said: “Over the past five-and-half years, I’ve built a massive connection with so many people at Bristol City, from the staff at the Robins High Performance Centre and the fans at Ashton Gate to the many amazing people in the local community.
“We’ve created so many special memories that will live with me forever. You’ve taken me in as one of your own and made my family feel at home from the moment I joined the club.
“The moment on the pitch at Ashton Gate finding out we’d made the play-off places is something I will never forget, celebrating something we worked so hard to achieve with the fans who backed us the whole way.”
The club’s chairman Jon Lansdown added: “I’d like to thank Nahki for everything he has given to Bristol City in his time here.
“He has been an exceptional role model on and off the pitch, contributing significantly both to the first team and to the development of a number of our young players, and also helping the Robins Foundation to make a difference in our community. We wish Nahki all the best for the future.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.