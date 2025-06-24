Nahki Wells has addressed speculation regarding a homecoming move to Bradford City.

The 35-year-old was a popular figure at Valley Parade, having enjoyed a goal-laden three years at the club between 2011 and 2014.

He also proved to be a hit at Huddersfield Town, scoring 49 goals in 153 appearances for the Terriers between 2014 and 2017.

Wells won promotion with both clubs, helping the Bantams reach the third tier and helping the Terriers reach the top flight.

Nahki Wells was a talismanic figure in the Bradford City attack between 2011 and 2014. | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

After five years with Bristol City, the Bermuda international has joined the free agent market. Naturally, news of his exit will have sparked some hope of a reunion among fans of some former clubs.

Nahki Wells on Bradford City return talk

However, Wells has moved to scotch talk of a return to newly-promoted League One outfit Bradford.

He told Bermudian outlet The Royal Gazette: “There’s absolutely no truth in that (rumours of a return).”

The veteran marksman has had considerably more to say about his five-year stay at Aston Gate, paying tribute to the Robins after endearing himself to their supporters.

Nahki Wells bids farewell to Bristol City

In a farewell message, Wells said: “Over the past five-and-half years, I’ve built a massive connection with so many people at Bristol City, from the staff at the Robins High Performance Centre and the fans at Ashton Gate to the many amazing people in the local community.

“We’ve created so many special memories that will live with me forever. You’ve taken me in as one of your own and made my family feel at home from the moment I joined the club.

“The moment on the pitch at Ashton Gate finding out we’d made the play-off places is something I will never forget, celebrating something we worked so hard to achieve with the fans who backed us the whole way.”

Nahki Wells was on Huddersfield Town's books between 2014 and 2017. | Tony Marshall/Getty Images

The club’s chairman Jon Lansdown added: “I’d like to thank Nahki for everything he has given to Bristol City in his time here.