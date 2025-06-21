Leeds United academy graduate and ex-Sheffield United and Bradford City man snapped up by sixth-tier club

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 21st Jun 2025, 13:22 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2025, 13:29 BST
Former Leeds United, Sheffield United and Bradford City forward Dominic Poleon has been snapped up by a club in the sixth tier of English football.

A familiar face in Yorkshire, Poleon completed his footballing education with Leeds after initially spending time in the youth systems of Chelsea and Southend United.

37 senior outings for the Whites followed and he was loaned to Sheffield United while on the books at Elland Road.

He returned to Yorkshire later on in his career, spending the 2017/18 campaign at Bradford and scoring seven goals in 37 appearances for the Bantams.

The 31-year-old has plied his trade in the non-league pyramid since 2021, but was recently released by Ebbsfleet United after four years at the club.

Dominic Poleon made 37 first-team appearances for Leeds United.placeholder image
Dominic Poleon made 37 first-team appearances for Leeds United. | Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

New challenge for Dominic Poleon

He has now returned to the National League South with a move to Farnborough, joining the club alongside fellow frontman Rakish Bingham.

The club’s manager Spencer Day said: “What a phenomenal double signing of proven goalscorers in the National League South and National League.

“Quite frankly I didn’t think it could happen, but thanks for the directors for stepping in. This is a real statement of intent and on two-year deals.

“Both lads are desperate to push on after less inspiring seasons but to me that hunger was a big factor in getting them here. Can’t wait to get going and this is some firepower we have the club now.”

Dominic Poleon spent the 2017/18 season at Bradford City.placeholder image
Dominic Poleon spent the 2017/18 season at Bradford City. | Bruce Rollinson

Dominic Poleon’s time at Leeds United

Poleon was very much thrown in the deep end as a prospect at Leeds, making his breakthrough during a turbulent chapter in the club’s history.

He was blooded by Neil Warnock, emerging on the scene at the same time as current Whites defender Sam Byram. Poleon later played under Brian McDermott and David Hockaday before being sold to Oldham Athletic in the dying embers of the summer 2014 window.

News you can trust since 1754
