Leeds United are reportedly interested in winning the race to sign Reims midfielder Valentin Atangana.

The 19-year-old, a defensive midfielder, was a bright light for Reims as they suffered relegation from Ligue 1 last season.

The club’s fate does not appear to have affected the stock of Atangana, who is still considered to be among France’s most exciting prospects.

Clubs in England appear to share the view, as a clutch of Premier League outfits have been credited with interest in the France under-21s prodigy.

Valentin Atangana suffered relegation from Ligue 1 with Reims last season. | FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI/AFP via Getty Images

Leeds United’s interest in Atangana

According to GiveMeSport, Leeds are keeping tabs on Atangana as they prepare for a return to the Premier League.

Whites boss Daniel Farke is said to have been alerted to the availability of the midfielder, who could reportedly move for as little as £9m.

The report claims Leeds are considering entering negotiations over a deal in order to steal a march on other interested parties.

Premier League competition

West Ham United and Burnley are believed to be keen on Atangana, while Everton and Crystal Palace are also said to be monitoring the situation.

A bidding war could play into Reims’ hands, as it could inflate the transfer fee they would receive.

However, it could make it difficult for Leeds to secure his signature if they do indeed pursue an agreement.

Daniel Farke is preparing to lead Leeds United into the Premier League. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Busy summer at Leeds United

Leeds made former Middlesbrough and Manchester City forward Lukas Nmecha their first summer signing, recruiting the 26-year-old from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.

It is widely expected that defender Jaka Bijol will be the next through the door, with his move from Serie A outfit Udinese nearing completion.