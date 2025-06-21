Leeds United and Crystal Palace 'check' on 20-cap international playmaker

Leeds United have reportedly shown interest in Monaco playmaker Lamine Camara.

The 21-year-old only joined Monaco last summer, making a switch from Metz for a reported £12.8m.

He put pen to paper on a five-year deal, although his exploits in his maiden campaign soon fuelled talk of interest from Liverpool.

Camara, a 20-cap Senegal international, has now been reported as being of interest to Leeds and their Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

Lamine Camara made 40 appearances for Monaco last season. | LOU BENOIST/AFP via Getty Images

Clubs check on Lamine Camara

According to reporter Ekrem Konur, Leeds and Palace are among the clubs to have “checked on the status” of the attack-minded midfielder.

Italian outfits Napoli, Lazio and Bologna have also been linked, as have Turkish side Fenerbahce and Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

Considering Camara only signed a five-year deal last summer, he would most likely only be available for a hefty fee.

Leeds United’s playmaker hunt

An attacking midfielder certainly seems to be on the transfer wishlist at Elland Road this summer.

The club have been strongly linked with Strasbourg’s Habib Diarra, another midfielder who has thrived in an advanced role in France.

Another playmaker reported to be a target for the Whites is Anderlecht prodigy Mario Stroeykens.

Brenden Aaronson was Daniel Farke’s ‘number 10’ of choice for the vast majority of the 2024/25 season, but the American still divides opinion among fans.

Brenden Aaronson was Leeds United's first-choice attacking midfielder for the bulk of the 2024/25 campaign. | George Wood/Getty Images

While his worth ethic cannot be questioned, Aaronson has faced scrutiny for not being as effective as his peers in the final third.

He also has little competition in the Leeds ranks, with the club’s three central midfielders all relatively pragmatic.

Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev are defensive midfielders by trade and while Ao Tanaka is all-action, he is not an outwardly attacking midfielder.