Leeds United have reportedly opened initial discussions with Anderlecht playmaker Mario Stroeykens.

The 20-year-old is already a key figure for the Belgian Pro League giants and represents Belgium at under-21 level.

He has already been linked with West Ham United, perhaps unsurprisingly so given the fast-growing nature of his reputation.

However, it appears the Hammers may not be the only Premier League club keen on luring Stroeykens to England.

Leeds United linked with Stroeykens

According to reporter Sacha Tavolieri, Leeds are interested in the Anderlecht prodigy and have opened talks over personal terms.

While an offer is not thought to have been made, the situation may well be one to keep tabs on with Leeds said to like his profile.

He made 39 appearances in all competitions for Anderlecht last season, registering five goals and seven assists.

Leeds United’s playmaker problem

Since the Whites clinched the Championship title, a number of attack-minded midfielders have been reported to be transfer targets for the club.

Daniel Farke showed faith in Brenden Aaronson as his ‘number 10’ last season, deploying the American in behind Joel Piroe for the majority of the campaign.

While Aaronson did play a part in a successful campaign, he did flatter to deceive at times and struggled during his last spell in the Premier League.

Competition for the USA international could well be required and Stroeykens could be the man to provide it.

Leeds United links

Leeds have also been credited with interest in Habib Diarra, who captained Strasbourg to a seventh-placed finish in Ligue 1 last season.

The Senegal international, who plays under former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior in France, has reportedly been the subject of a £21.9m offer from West Yorkshire.