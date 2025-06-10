Leeds United lodge 'enquiry' over £5m-rated Aston Villa defender as Burnley show 'interest'
Left-back may well need to be an area of focus for Leeds this summer, with Junior Firpo out of contract and yet to commit to the Whites.
Sam Byram, a right-back capable of deputising on the opposite flank, is also yet to sign a new deal in West Yorkshire.
Max Wober can also operate at left-back but has claimed Leeds plan to sell him this summer.
Leeds enquire about Alex Moreno
According to talkSPORT duo Ben Jacobs and Alex Crook, Leeds have enquired about Moreno’s availability.
The 32-year-old boasts a wealth of experience but was sent out to Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan deal last season, therefore he may be surplus to requirements at Villa Park again.
He could be available for around £5m, it has been claimed, but Burnley are also believed to be interested in the Spaniard.
Villa signed Moreno from Real Betis in January 2023 and gave the left-back a three-and-a-half-year deal.
He has since amassed 55 appearances in the Premier League, making 15 in Forest colours last season.
Busy summer at Leeds United
Leeds are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window in an effort to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.
An array of players have been linked with Leeds, including the likes of Nick Pope, Habib Diarra, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Beto, Josh Sargent and Davie Selke.
After Leeds clinched the Championship title, Whites chairman Paraag Marathe said: "We are going to build the best squad we can with every penny we're allowed to spend and I am under no illusion it's going to be easy, I know all the stats,.
“I know last season's three promoted clubs went back down, two years ago the three promoted clubs went back down.
"I feel we are going to be better equipped than the previous clubs. We have a really great team working together to go and attack the transfer market. We've been working on market plans for the last six months."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.