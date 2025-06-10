Leeds United have reportedly lodged an enquiry regarding Aston Villa defender Alex Moreno.

Left-back may well need to be an area of focus for Leeds this summer, with Junior Firpo out of contract and yet to commit to the Whites.

Sam Byram, a right-back capable of deputising on the opposite flank, is also yet to sign a new deal in West Yorkshire.

Max Wober can also operate at left-back but has claimed Leeds plan to sell him this summer.

Aston Villa defender Alex Moreno is reportedly of interest to Leeds United. | Jason Mowry/Getty Images

Leeds enquire about Alex Moreno

According to talkSPORT duo Ben Jacobs and Alex Crook, Leeds have enquired about Moreno’s availability.

The 32-year-old boasts a wealth of experience but was sent out to Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan deal last season, therefore he may be surplus to requirements at Villa Park again.

He could be available for around £5m, it has been claimed, but Burnley are also believed to be interested in the Spaniard.

Villa signed Moreno from Real Betis in January 2023 and gave the left-back a three-and-a-half-year deal.

He has since amassed 55 appearances in the Premier League, making 15 in Forest colours last season.

Alex Moreno spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Nottingham Forest. | PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Busy summer at Leeds United

Leeds are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window in an effort to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

After Leeds clinched the Championship title, Whites chairman Paraag Marathe said: "We are going to build the best squad we can with every penny we're allowed to spend and I am under no illusion it's going to be easy, I know all the stats,.

“I know last season's three promoted clubs went back down, two years ago the three promoted clubs went back down.