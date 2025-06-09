Leeds United transfer news: Defender keen to move on after being put up for sale

Max Wober says Leeds United have told him he is for sale this summer.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news comes as no great surprise persistent knee problem restricted Wober to the role of bit-part player on his return from a season-long loan at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Sometimes moving players on expensive contracts can be a difficult business, but speaking after playing for Austria against Romania, the 27-year-old made it clear he does not want to "rot in England".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wober's start in Saturday's 2-1 win was his first since the 3-3 draw with Hull City on January 4, although he has made two substitute appearances since.

Wober suffered pain in his knee after that game, and having initially tried to avoid it, the Whites took the decision to send him for surgery for the second time in the season.

He hopes his latest international outing will help him to find a club.

“Leeds has already made it clear to me that they want to sell me," he told Krone. "I might have been able to send out a letter of application (with his performance).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was extremely pleased that I was able to show other clubs that I’m fit, that I’m still a really good player, and that I don’t want to just rot away in England.”

FOR SALE: Leeds United defender Max Wober (Image: Simon Hulme)

In all, since joining from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2023, Wober has made only 16 league starts for Leeds.

He joined with the Whites in the Premier League, but exercised a clause in his contract which allowed him to leave on loan when they were relegated months later. Last summer he and Brenden Aaronson were reintegrated into the squad by manager Daniel Farke but unlike the American, Wober found himself down the defensive pecking order, and a knee problem picked up on international duty on September further hampered his efforts for regular football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wober is primarily a central defender but can also provide cover at left-back, and Leeds will need new faces in both departments as they gear up for a return to the Premier League.

OUT OF CONTRACT: Leeds United's Junior Firpo (Image: Tony Johnson)

Slovenian centre-back Jaka Bijol, who has said he is looking to leave Udinese this summer, has been linked, along with Tottenham Hotspur's Ben Davies, who plays alongside Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu for Wales.

Rodon, Ampadu and Pascal Struijk are Leeds' other centre-back options, although captain Ampadu doubles as a central midfielder.

Tottenham Hotspur have triggered a clause in Davies' contract to extend it by 12 months but history has shown this could be an attempt to sell the 32-year-old, who has been converted to central defence after playing much of his career at left-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds' preferred options at left-back last season, Junior Firpo and Sam Byram, are due to be out of contract at the end of the month unless new deals can be agreed.