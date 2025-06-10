Leeds United have reportedly made contact with Norwich City regarding the possibility of a move for Josh Sargent.

The 25-year-old, a USA international, was brought to British shores in 2021 by Whites boss Daniel Farke.

He was at the Norwich helm and added Sargent to his frontline after the Canaries sealed promotion to the Premier League.

Sargent has developed into one of the Championship’s most revered marksmen and weighed in with 15 league goals last season.

Leeds United have been linked with Norwich City's Josh Sargent. | Gary Oakley/Getty Images

Josh Sargent interest

He has previously been linked with a move to Leeds and reports of interest from Elland Road have resurfaced.

According to reporter Sacha Tavolieri, Leeds have been in touch with Norwich and held discussions with the player’s representatives,

Sargent is said to be interested in a move to the top flight, with Leeds now able to offer Premier League football. It is believed he could cost up to €20m (£16.9m).

Josh Sargent registered 15 goals for Norwich City last season. | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Leeds’ other forward targets

The same report has claimed Leeds have set their sights on Everton frontman Beto.

The Toffees attacker was among the first names to be mentioned as a possible target for Leeds after the club clinched the Championship title.

Leeds have also been credited with interest in the likes of Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson and Hamburg’s Davie Selke, suggesting there is a focus on the frontline.

Farke on Sargent

When Norwich secured Sargent’s signature in 2021, Farke spoke effusively about the man he had prised from Werder Bremen.

He told Norwich’s website: “We’re really happy to have Josh with us. He’s at a young age with lots of potential. There was a lot of interest in him, so we must pay many compliments to Stuart Webber for getting this deal done.

“Josh has a lot of experience in the top level in the Bundesliga in Germany and has been there with many goals and assists. He has also scored goals for his national team.

“He’s a very good striking option for us but is someone who can also play on the wing. He has pace and is also good with his head. We know he is always there with a big workload and has a fantastic character.