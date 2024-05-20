Leeds United, Fulham, AFC Bournemouth and Brentford 'keen' on 16-goal forward
The marksman has been linked with Leeds in the past, having previously played under Whites boss Daniel Farke at Carrow Road. Sargent’s season came to an end last week, when Norwich were dumped out of the Championship play-offs by Leeds.
It was a frustrating campaign for the Canaries but a productive one for Sargent nonetheless, as the USA international notched 16 goals in the second tier.
According to the Sunday Mirror, Leeds are among those interested in making a swoop for the 24-year-old in the summer window. However, they are not the only club to have been credited with interest.
Premier League trio Fulham, AFC Bournemouth and Brentford are also said to be interested in the frontman, who has now enjoyed two impressive Championship campaigns after a difficult spell in the Premier League.
He joined Norwich when the club competed in the top flight, recruited at the start of Farke’s final season at Carrow Road. Across his three terms at the club, Sargent has scored 33 goals in 100 appearances.
The business Leeds conduct this summer appears likely to be dependent on the outcome of their play-off final clash with Southampton. Farke’s side are set to travel to Wembley and lock horns with the Saints on Sunday, May 26.
