Leeds United are reportedly among the clubs keen on Norwich City forward Josh Sargent.

It was a frustrating campaign for the Canaries but a productive one for Sargent nonetheless, as the USA international notched 16 goals in the second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Sunday Mirror, Leeds are among those interested in making a swoop for the 24-year-old in the summer window. However, they are not the only club to have been credited with interest.

Josh Sargent scored 16 goals for Norwich City during the 2023/24 campaign. Image: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Premier League trio Fulham, AFC Bournemouth and Brentford are also said to be interested in the frontman, who has now enjoyed two impressive Championship campaigns after a difficult spell in the Premier League.

He joined Norwich when the club competed in the top flight, recruited at the start of Farke’s final season at Carrow Road. Across his three terms at the club, Sargent has scored 33 goals in 100 appearances.