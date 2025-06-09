Leeds United 'make £22m offer' for top-flight midfielder also linked with Aston Villa and Everton
The 21-year-old captained the French club to a seventh-placed finish in Ligue 1 last season, helping to secure European football for Liam Rosenior’s side.
An attack-minded midfielder, Diarra made 30 appearances in the league and weighed in with four goals and five assists.
The Sun credited Aston Villa, Everton and Nottingham Forest with interest in the Senegal international last month, but Leeds are now thought to have made a move.
Leeds United lodge ‘bid’
According to French outlet L’Equipe, Leeds have submitted a €26m (£21.9m) bid for the versatile playmaker.
Strasbourg are now thought to be waiting on the reaction of other clubs in the market, as Leeds’ move may well spark a bidding war.
Other clubs in England and Germany are believed to be keen on Diarra, who is under contract at Strasbourg until 2028.
How Diarra could fit in at Elland Road
Leeds have already lost two of the central midfielders that helped them clinch the Championship title.
Josuha Guilavogui is seeking pastures new as a free agent, while Joe Rothwell is due back at AFC Bournemouth following his season on loan in West Yorkshire.
Their exits leave Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev as Daniel Farke’s options in the centre of midfield.
Tanaka is an all-action player, while Ampadu and Gruev are generally considered to be pragmatic midfielders.
While defensive steel will be needed in the middle of the park, it would also be useful to have a player able to drive a team forward in the way Diarra can.
Brenden Aaronson flattered to deceive in the advanced midfield role at times last season and Diarra could potentially prove the USA international with some fierce competition.
