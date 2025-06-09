Leeds United are reportedly admirers of Southampton midfielder Shea Charles following his stellar loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been an eventful two years for the 21-year-old since he swapped a place on the fringes at Manchester City for a spot in Southampton’s squad.

He enjoyed promotion from the Championship in his maiden campaign and was a substitute at Wembley as the Saints defeated Leeds in the play-off final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A loan move to Sheffield Wednesday followed and Charles made impressive strides in what transpired to be a rather chaotic campaign at Hillsborough.

Shea Charles was a standout in Sheffield Wednesday's midfield last season. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

After 54 appearances for the Owls, the Northern Ireland international is now due back at his parent club.

Southampton were relegated while Charles was out on loan but it appears he could still have a Premier League opportunity next term.

Leeds linked with Charles

According to Mail Online, Leeds are admirers of the gifted central midfielder. While it is unclear if a move has been made, it is not hard to imagine why the Whites would want him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Farke loaned in Charles’ former Southampton teammate Joe Rothwell last term and he was a reliable operator in the heart of midfield.

However, with the 30-year-old back at AFC Bournemouth and Josuha Guilavogui on the free agent market, Leeds look lighter in the middle of the park.

Charles would arguably be a shrewd addition and at just 21, there is plenty of time for him to develop further.

Shea Charles featured for Sheffield Wednesday against Leeds United in January. | George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds’ areas of focus

As strong as Leeds were last season, they need recruitment in a number of different areas this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Central midfield may not jump out as an obvious area for improvement but the exits of Rothwell and Guilavogui have created a depth issue.