Leeds United have reportedly made enquiries about the prospect of signing former Middlesbrough forward Rodrigo Muniz from Fulham.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a title-winning Championship campaign, the Premier League awaits Leeds in August.

While there is excitement among the Elland Road faithful, there is also trepidation as the club prepare for life back in England’s toughest division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three newly-promoted clubs have been relegated at the end of the last two seasons, therefore the Whites will need to be shrewd with their recruitment.

Leeds’ Muniz enquiries

According to The Athletic, Muniz is a player Leeds have enquired about. The 24-year-old has been on Fulham’s books since 2022, when he arrived in England from Flamengo in his native Brazil.

He has already experienced life in Yorkshire, having spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Middlesbrough.

Rodrigo Muniz spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Middlesbrough from Fulham. | Alex Burstow/Getty Images

The Riverside faithful did not see the best of Muniz, who managed two goals over the course of 17 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he has delivered considerably better returns at Craven Cottage. Last season, the Brazilian weighed in with 11 goals in all competitions for the Cottagers.

While Leeds are believed to have made enquiries, the report claims other shortlisted forwards are more likely to be recruited.

Rodrigo Muniz struck eight Premier League goals for Fulham last season. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Leeds United’s potential frontline revamp

It appears the Whites are set on freshening up their attack ahead of their return to the so-called promised land.

Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson has been linked with a move to Elland Road, as has Hamburg’s Davie Selke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has also been talk of admiring glances in the direction of Stoke City’s Emre Tezgel, although he appears set for a new Potters contract.

The need for reinforcement will be strengthened if there are outgoings and a trio of Leeds frontmen are reportedly likely to leave.