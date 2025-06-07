Emre Tezgel is reportedly set to commit to a two-year deal at Stoke City despite reports of interest from Leeds United.

A promising young forward, Tezgel has been capped by England at under-16, under-17 and under-20 level.

However, first-team opportunities have been limited at Stoke and his future with the Potters has appeared uncertain.

Leeds were reported to have tabled a lucrative offer to the out-of-contract Tezgel, but it now appears he will be staying put.

Emre Tezgel’s future

According to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, he is signing a two-year deal ahead of being loaned out next season.

He was last sent out by Stoke during the 2023/24 season and scored three goals in 17 appearances for Milton Keynes Dons.

A full season out on loan could prove incredibly beneficial for Tezgel, who has quite clearly outgrown under-21s football.

Last season, he struck 11 goals in five appearances in Premier League 2 while also being involved in Stoke’s senior set-up.

In total, he has made 23 senior appearances for the Potters and weighed in with two goals.

Leeds United’s frontline

Leeds have been linked with an array of attacking players since their promotion back to the Premier League was confirmed.

Joel Piroe led the line for the Whites last season, but could find himself lacking competition with Patrick Bamford and Mateo Joseph reportedly likely to move on.

Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood, meanwhile, have also been linked with moves away from West Yorkshire after their respective loan spells at Hull City and Preston North End.

Hamburg’s Davie Selke is among those to have been mooted as a potential option following his prolific season in Germany’s second tier with Hamburg.

England-capped marksman Callum Wilson has also been linked, with his future at Newcastle United up in the air.