Leeds United, Fulham and West Ham United have reportedly expressed an interest in signing German forward Davie Selke.

The 30-year-old is out of contract at Hamburg this summer and has not yet put pen to paper on a new contract.

His stock has been sent soaring by a remarkable 23-goal haul in the 2024/25 season, with 22 of them being registered in the 2. Bundesliga.

Selke’s exploits helped fire Hamburg back into the top tier of German football, ending a seven-year absence.

Hamburg's Davie Selke struck 23 goals in all competitions during the 2024/25 season. | Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Leeds United eye Selke

According to the Daily Express, Leeds are among the clubs interested in signing Selke on a free transfer.

Also believed to be monitoring developments are their new Premier League rivals Fulham and West Ham.

Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig are also thought to be on Selke’s trail and are described as being in pole position for his signature.

Hamburg, meanwhile, could still manage to tie the former Germany under-21 international down to a new deal.

Davie Selke helped fire Hamburg back to the Bundesliga. | Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Leeds United’s forward hunt

Various reports have indicated Leeds want to bolster their frontline in the summer transfer window.

Joel Piroe led the line for the bulk of the 2024/25 campaign and outscored every single one of his contemporaries in the Championship.

However, he still flattered to deceive at points and could potentially benefit from some more competition.

Joel Piroe was Daniel Farke's marksman of choice as Leeds United clinched the Championship title. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Patrick Bamford impressed in a series of cameos towards the end of the season but has struggled with injury in recent years.

Davie Selke’s career so far

Selke has spent the vast majority of his career in the Bundesliga and cut his teeth with Werder Bremen.

Spells with RB Leipzig, Hertha Berlin and FC Cologne followed before his eventual move to Hamburg in July last year.

