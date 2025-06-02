Leeds United, Fulham and West Ham United 'express interest' in 23-goal forward set to become free agent
The 30-year-old is out of contract at Hamburg this summer and has not yet put pen to paper on a new contract.
His stock has been sent soaring by a remarkable 23-goal haul in the 2024/25 season, with 22 of them being registered in the 2. Bundesliga.
Selke’s exploits helped fire Hamburg back into the top tier of German football, ending a seven-year absence.
Leeds United eye Selke
According to the Daily Express, Leeds are among the clubs interested in signing Selke on a free transfer.
Also believed to be monitoring developments are their new Premier League rivals Fulham and West Ham.
Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig are also thought to be on Selke’s trail and are described as being in pole position for his signature.
Hamburg, meanwhile, could still manage to tie the former Germany under-21 international down to a new deal.
Leeds United’s forward hunt
Various reports have indicated Leeds want to bolster their frontline in the summer transfer window.
Joel Piroe led the line for the bulk of the 2024/25 campaign and outscored every single one of his contemporaries in the Championship.
However, he still flattered to deceive at points and could potentially benefit from some more competition.
Patrick Bamford impressed in a series of cameos towards the end of the season but has struggled with injury in recent years.
He has been linked with a move away from Elland Road, as have fellow frontmen Mateo Joseph and Joe Gelhardt.
Davie Selke’s career so far
Selke has spent the vast majority of his career in the Bundesliga and cut his teeth with Werder Bremen.
Spells with RB Leipzig, Hertha Berlin and FC Cologne followed before his eventual move to Hamburg in July last year.
He has represented Germany at a vast array of youth levels but has never managed to earn a senior cap.
