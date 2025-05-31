Leeds United attacker 'admired' by Europe-bound club as link-up with former Hull City boss mooted
It was widely anticipated the 21-year-old would enjoy a breakthrough 2024/25 campaign and he started the season ahead of Joel Piroe in the pecking order.
However, he soon slipped behind the Dutchman and a return of three goals in 41 games has done little for his standing in Daniel Farke’s squad.
Goals have not proved hard to come by at international level, with Joseph having thrived as a leading light in Spain’s under-21s set-up.
However, his lack of prominence within the Leeds ranks has fuelled speculation regarding his future.
Interest in Mateo Joseph
According to Leeds Live, sources have indicated Strasbourg are admirers of the young Whites marksman.
The French club are led by Liam Rosenior, who took the reins after being axed by Hull City last year. He has worked wonders at the Stade de la Meinau, steering Strasbourg to seventh place and securing UEFA Conference League football.
Rosenior has a reputation for being a shrewd developer of talent and may well see Joseph as a player whose potential he could unlock.
Mateo Joseph’s future at Leeds United
In an ideal world, Leeds would not entertain offers for Joseph regardless of his struggles in the Championship last term.
At 21, he undeniably has potential and has shown what he is capable of on occasions in Leeds colours.
Promotion to the Premier League may have boosted the coffers at Elland Road, but profit and sustainability rules must still come into consideration when business is conducted.
There may well need to be exits this summer and Joseph, a bargain signing from Espanyol in 2022, is someone it appears could be moved on.
Reports have indicated a departure is likely, but it remains to be seen whether or not one transpires.
Real Betis were reported to have pursued Joseph in the dying embers of the winter window, only to see their offer rebuffed.
Leeds may find themselves overhauling their forward department, as Patrick Bamford and Joe Gelhardt have also been linked with moves away from West Yorkshire.
