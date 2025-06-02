Leeds United set 'asking price' for trio as exits for ex-Middlesbrough and Hull City men mooted
It was not long ago that Darko Gyabi, Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt were considered hot prospects at Elland Road.
Gyabi, a central midfielder, was signed from Manchester City in the summer of 2022 as Kalvin Phillips went in the opposite direction.
Greenwood was signed by Arsenal two years prior to Gyabi’s arrival, while Gelhardt joined from Wigan Athletic in the same summer as Greenwood.
However, none appear likely to feature prominently for the Whites following their promotion back to the Premier League.
Possible moves for Gyabi, Greenwood and Gelhardt
According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds want a fee in the region of £3-4m for each of the three players.
If a sum of that size was paid for each of the trio, profits would be made on Greenwood and Gelhardt. Gyabi reportedly set Leeds back £5m, meaning not all of thee outlay would be recouped.
All three ended the 2024/25 season out on loan, playing no part in Leeds’ run-in as they clinched the Championship title.
Gyabi, Greenwood and Gelhardt’s paths
After making the switch to Elland Road from the other side of the Pennines, Gyabi featured occasionally during the 2022/23 season.
The campaign ended in relegation to the Championship, but membership of a less prestigious division did not send the midfielder rocketing up the pecking order.
He was loaned to Plymouth Argyle mid-season and returned to Home Park for the duration of the 2024/25 campaign.
Greenwood has seen more first-team action for Leeds but has spent the last two seasons out on loan, first at Middlesbrough and then at Preston North End.
He has racked up plenty of Championship experience over the course of the two campaigns without managing to stand out.
Gelhardt was loaned to Hull in January, two years after his last temporary move away from Elland Road.
He was influential as the Tigers managed to retain their Championship status, scoring five goals in 20 appearances.
While they do not appear to have futures at Elland Road, it is difficult to envisage the trio of ex-academy prospects not attracting interest this summer.
