Leeds United are reportedly among the clubs interested in luring Nick Pope away from Newcastle United.

The 33-year-old has been the first-choice goalkeeper at St James’ Park since 2022, when he was signed from Burnley for a reported £10m.

He penned a four-year deal and the 10-cap England international has proven to be a shrewd addition to the Magpies ranks.

However, it has been suggested Newcastle could raid Burnley again to complete a deal for England prospect James Trafford.

Leeds United ‘interest’ in Nick Pope

According to Mail Online, Pope could leave Newcastle if Trafford departs Turf Moor for St James’ Park.

Leeds are said to be among the clubs keen on giving Pope a chance to remain a number one as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

The Whites have been linked with Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher, but reports have indicated Brentford have agreed a deal to sign the Republic of Ireland international.

Kelleher has spent his entire career as an understudy at Liverpool and spoke candidly about his desire for regular minutes.

Leeds United’s goalkeeper hunt

It has become increasingly obvious Leeds want to recruit a goalkeeper this summer. Since the end of the 2024/25 season, a raft of stoppers have been named as potential targets for Leeds.

Pope is not the only England-capped goalkeeper to have been mooted as an option, with Aaron Ramsdale and Sam Johnstone having also been linked.

Illan Meslier cemented himself as the preferred choice at Leeds back in 2020, when he leapfrogged Kiko Casilla in the pecking order.

He briefly lost his spot to Joel Robles in 2023, although regained it following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

However, after a series of blunders, Meslier was replaced by Karl Darlow for the recent Championship run-in.