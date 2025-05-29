Leeds United and West Ham 'keen' on Liverpool star as valuation outlined after Premier League approach
For months, it has appeared likely the goalkeeper will be in-demand when the summer transfer window swings open.
He is widely considered among the most gifted understudy stoppers in world football, but has been unable to dislodge Alisson at Anfield.
Leeds have been linked with an ambitious move for Kelleher on a number of occasions and Sky Sports have now claimed the Whites are interested.
Liverpool, however, are believed to want a fee in excess of £20m.
Transfer interest in Caoimhin Kelleher
West Ham United are also thought to be keen on Kelleher, who has spent the entirety of his senior career on Liverpool’s books.
Brentford, meanwhile, are understood to have made an early approach as they look to win the race for the Republic of Ireland international.
While Kelleher may not have seen too much action at Liverpool, he would arguably be a coup for any of the aforementioned trio.
Aston Villa have also been credited with interest in the 26-year-old, who has made 67 senior appearances for Liverpool.
Caoimhin Kelleher on his Liverpool future
Kelleher himself has alluded to a possible exit, no doubt putting a clutch of interested parties on alert.
In a recent interview with Optus Sport, Kelleher said: “I’ve said it before as well that I feel like I’m good enough to be a number one and I feel like I’m good enough to play week in week out, and that’s what I’m looking to do.
“This season I was lucky enough to play a lot of games but it’s definitely something I’m looking at.”
Leeds United’s goalkeeper hunt
There looks set to be plenty of transfer business conducted at Elland Road over the summer and the signing of a new goalkeeper hardly seems implausible.
The stock of Illan Meslier has taken a hit of late, with the Frenchman having lost his place between the Leeds sticks in the Championship run-in.
Karl Darlow did an admirable job deputising and does have Premier League experience, but a more high-profile option may well be sought out.
Leeds have been linked with the likes of Chelsea’s Djordje Petrovic, Southampton’s Aaron Ramsdale and Newcastle United’s Nick Pope.
