Leeds United are reportedly keen on Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher amid interest in the goalkeeper from Brentford.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For months, it has appeared likely the goalkeeper will be in-demand when the summer transfer window swings open.

He is widely considered among the most gifted understudy stoppers in world football, but has been unable to dislodge Alisson at Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds have been linked with an ambitious move for Kelleher on a number of occasions and Sky Sports have now claimed the Whites are interested.

Liverpool, however, are believed to want a fee in excess of £20m.

Caoimhin Kelleher has been linked with a move away from Liverpool. | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Transfer interest in Caoimhin Kelleher

West Ham United are also thought to be keen on Kelleher, who has spent the entirety of his senior career on Liverpool’s books.

Brentford, meanwhile, are understood to have made an early approach as they look to win the race for the Republic of Ireland international.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Kelleher may not have seen too much action at Liverpool, he would arguably be a coup for any of the aforementioned trio.

Aston Villa have also been credited with interest in the 26-year-old, who has made 67 senior appearances for Liverpool.

Caoimhin Kelleher was between the sticks for the Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Newcastle United in March. | GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Caoimhin Kelleher on his Liverpool future

Kelleher himself has alluded to a possible exit, no doubt putting a clutch of interested parties on alert.

In a recent interview with Optus Sport, Kelleher said: “I’ve said it before as well that I feel like I’m good enough to be a number one and I feel like I’m good enough to play week in week out, and that’s what I’m looking to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This season I was lucky enough to play a lot of games but it’s definitely something I’m looking at.”

Leeds United’s goalkeeper hunt

There looks set to be plenty of transfer business conducted at Elland Road over the summer and the signing of a new goalkeeper hardly seems implausible.

The stock of Illan Meslier has taken a hit of late, with the Frenchman having lost his place between the Leeds sticks in the Championship run-in.

Illan Meslier has lost his place between the Leeds United sticks to Karl Darlow. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Karl Darlow did an admirable job deputising and does have Premier League experience, but a more high-profile option may well be sought out.

Advertisement Hide Ad