Aston Villa 'join hunt' for £30m star also linked with Leeds United and West Ham United
The 26-year-old has spent the entirety of his senior career on the books at Anfield, having been prised from Ringmahon Rangers in his native Republic of Ireland as a teenager.
He is widely considered too good to be an understudy, but has made just 67 appearances for the Reds at senior level.
In recent months, speculation regarding the the Republic of Ireland international’s future has been rife.
Leeds United, West Ham and others linked with Caoimhin Kelleher
Unsurprisingly given his pedigree, Kelleher has been linked with a clutch of high-profile clubs. West Ham United and Chelsea are among those to have been credited with interest, as are Leeds.
The Sun have claimed Villa are now in the hunt amid concerns over the future of their current number one Emiliano Martinez.
Kelleher is reportedly valued at £30m, but rarely do goalkeepers of his ability come cheap.
Leeds United’s goalkeeper situation
For the bulk of the last six years, Illan Meslier has been Leeds’ preferred choice between the sticks. He dislodged Kiko Casilla in 2020, later losing his spot briefly to Joel Robles in 2023 before being leapfrogged by Karl Darlow earlier this year.
His absence in the Championship run-in has cast doubt on his future and at 25, he is unlikely to be keen on playing second fiddle.
Darlow has been a safe pair of gloves but it is hard to imagine the Wales international being kept as the number one in the Premier League, despite his experience.
The capture of Kelleher would be a huge statement of intent, although Leeds have been linked with a clutch of goalkeepers who would most likely come cheaper.
Wolves back-up Sam Johnstone has been mooted as an option, as has Chelsea’s Djordje Petrovic.