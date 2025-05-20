Manor Solomon update emerges amid Leeds United and Everton links to Tottenham Hotspur winger
After an injury-plagued season at Tottenham, the 25-year-old was sent on loan to Leeds with the hope he could enjoy regular minutes.
There were concerns over the Israel international’s fitness record, but the winger had just one short stint on the sidelines.
He was a regular fixture on the Leeds flanks, registering 10 goals and 12 assists as Leeds clinched the Championship title.
Leeds United, Everton and Marseille interest in Manor Solomon
Reports have suggested Leeds want to sign Solomon on a permanent deal, but he has also been linked with Everton and Marseille.
According to TEAMtalk, however, Solomon is open to making a return to Elland Road having settled in the area with his partner.
Tottenham, meanwhile, are said to be open to selling the wideman for a fee in the region of £15m and £20m.
Manor Solomon’s love for Leeds United
Solomon has made no secret of his affection for Leeds since his move to West Yorkshire in the last summer window.
Following the end of the season, Solomon posted on Instagram: “After nearly a year without football, I couldn’t have asked for a better comeback season and a better ending.
“I really don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that Leeds United will forever be in my heart.
“Thank you again, fans, for the unforgettable past few weeks and all your incredible support and love throughout the entire season. We are the champions.”
Speaking to The Athletic in January, he said: “I love it here, I love the fans. I love the club. I love the players, the manager.
“Especially now, I’m really enjoying it and I love living here. Of course, it’s different to London, less things to do and we have less friends here. All the Israelis, they live in London, but we found our place here.
“You can’t predict what will happen in the future, whether I come back to Tottenham, whether I go to a different team, or whether I stay here in Leeds, you can’t predict it, but, of course, for me, the door is really open.”