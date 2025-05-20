Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon is reportedly prepared to give Leeds United priority in the race for his signature this summer.

After an injury-plagued season at Tottenham, the 25-year-old was sent on loan to Leeds with the hope he could enjoy regular minutes.

There were concerns over the Israel international’s fitness record, but the winger had just one short stint on the sidelines.

He was a regular fixture on the Leeds flanks, registering 10 goals and 12 assists as Leeds clinched the Championship title.

Manor Solomon helped Leeds United lift the Championship trophy. | Harry Trump/Getty Images

Leeds United, Everton and Marseille interest in Manor Solomon

Reports have suggested Leeds want to sign Solomon on a permanent deal, but he has also been linked with Everton and Marseille.

According to TEAMtalk, however, Solomon is open to making a return to Elland Road having settled in the area with his partner.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are said to be open to selling the wideman for a fee in the region of £15m and £20m.

Manor Solomon made 41 appearances for Leeds United across all competitions last season. | Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Manor Solomon’s love for Leeds United

Solomon has made no secret of his affection for Leeds since his move to West Yorkshire in the last summer window.

Following the end of the season, Solomon posted on Instagram: “After nearly a year without football, I couldn’t have asked for a better comeback season and a better ending.

“I really don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that Leeds United will forever be in my heart.

“Thank you again, fans, for the unforgettable past few weeks and all your incredible support and love throughout the entire season. We are the champions.”

Speaking to The Athletic in January, he said: “I love it here, I love the fans. I love the club. I love the players, the manager.

“Especially now, I’m really enjoying it and I love living here. Of course, it’s different to London, less things to do and we have less friends here. All the Israelis, they live in London, but we found our place here.