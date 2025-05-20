Leeds United-linked defender 'in the sights' of Sunderland as summer exit mooted
The Whites are heading back to the Premier League after two years away, returning as champions of the Championship.
While there is palpable excitement around Elland Road, there is also an awareness of the growing gulf between England’s top two tiers.
Leeds will need to be shrewd in their summer business, with astute signings most likely required in order for the Whites to be able to compete.
Leeds United and Sunderland’s ‘interest’ in Modibo Sagnan
Last month, reports suggested Leeds had shown an interest in Montpellier defender Sagnan. A centre-back by trade, he is a senior Mali international who has impressed in Ligue 1 this term.
According to French outlet Midi Libre, the 26-year-old is also in the sights of Sunderland.
The Black Cats are set to compete in the Championship play-off final this weekend, with a spot in the Premier League up for grabs.
Leeds United’s centre-back department
Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk were Daniel Farke’s centre-backs of choice last season, although injury issues for the latter meant Ethan Ampadu spent time deputising.
As far as natural centre-back deputies go, Farke had Max Wober and James Debayo at his disposal. However, the former had injury issues too and the latter lacks senior experience.
Adding depth in the heart of defence appears a logical step for Leeds, who may need Ampadu’s grit in the centre of midfield next season.
A busy summer ahead for Leeds United.
Leeds appear likely to recruit in several areas of the pitch and an array of goalkeepers have been linked with moves to Elland Road.
Southampton stopper Aaron Ramsdale has been mooted as a potential option, as have Chelsea’s Djordje Petrovic and Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher.
Further up the pitch, winger Manor Solomon has been linked with a permanent move to West Yorkshire having shone after his loan move from Tottenham Hotspur.