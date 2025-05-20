Leeds United-linked defender 'in the sights' of Sunderland as summer exit mooted

Sunderland have reportedly set their sights on a defender also believed to be of interest to Leeds United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites are heading back to the Premier League after two years away, returning as champions of the Championship.

While there is palpable excitement around Elland Road, there is also an awareness of the growing gulf between England’s top two tiers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds will need to be shrewd in their summer business, with astute signings most likely required in order for the Whites to be able to compete.

Modibo Sagnan has impressed for Montpellier in Ligue 1. | PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty Images

Leeds United and Sunderland’s ‘interest’ in Modibo Sagnan

Last month, reports suggested Leeds had shown an interest in Montpellier defender Sagnan. A centre-back by trade, he is a senior Mali international who has impressed in Ligue 1 this term.

According to French outlet Midi Libre, the 26-year-old is also in the sights of Sunderland.

The Black Cats are set to compete in the Championship play-off final this weekend, with a spot in the Premier League up for grabs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United’s centre-back department

Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk were Daniel Farke’s centre-backs of choice last season, although injury issues for the latter meant Ethan Ampadu spent time deputising.

As far as natural centre-back deputies go, Farke had Max Wober and James Debayo at his disposal. However, the former had injury issues too and the latter lacks senior experience.

Adding depth in the heart of defence appears a logical step for Leeds, who may need Ampadu’s grit in the centre of midfield next season.

Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk were Leeds United's centre-backs of choice last season. | George Wood/Getty Images

A busy summer ahead for Leeds United.

Leeds appear likely to recruit in several areas of the pitch and an array of goalkeepers have been linked with moves to Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad