Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers promotion-winner Barry Douglas has joined the free agent market after being released by St Johnstone.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 35-year-old was signed by Leeds during the club’s first summer overseen by the iconic Marcelo Bielsa.

Injury limited his action but Douglas was part of the Whites squad eventually promoted to the Premier League in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A loan move to Blackburn Rovers was sanctioned in the aftermath of promotion, before Douglas left permanently for another spell with Lech Poznan.

Barry Douglas made 44 appearances for Leeds United. | Christopher Lee/Getty Images

He was unattached for a period after leaving Poznan, but secured a return to his native Scotland with a move to St Johnstone in October.

However, seven months after putting pen to paper, the experienced left-back is seeking pastures new.

Barry Douglas exit part of post-relegation rebuild

Douglas is one of 16 players leaving St Johnstone as an out-of-contract player this summer, with the club having signalled their intent to complete a revamp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not a surprise to see the Saints release a host of players considering their 2024/25 campaign ended in relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

Speaking after signing for the club in October, Douglas said: “It is an exciting time. I am looking forward to the opportunity to come in and try to help the guys develop.

“There is a project here. It is a bit of a transition period with the new manager coming in. I had a look and it is quite a young squad, so I can definitely bring my quality and experience to help everyone develop both on and off the park.

“The hunger is still there, the drive is still there and that is why I am so excited to be here playing my football.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Douglas joined Leeds United from Wolves in the summer of 2018. | Tony Johnson

What does the future hold for Barry Douglas?

It now remains to be seen what the future holds for Douglas, who has a CV that will undoubtedly attract suitors this summer.

He is a two-time winner of the Championship title, having lifted the trophy with Wolves in 2018 and Leeds in 2020.