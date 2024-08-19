Former Leeds United defender Barry Douglas is looking for the right opportunity after joining the free agent market.

The 34-year-old is in unchartered territory as an unattached player, having previously always been under contract at the beginning of a new season.

Douglas left Leeds in 2021, departing for Lech Poznan, but has left the Polish side after three years on their books. Now awaiting his next opportunity, the Scotland-capped defender has insisted he has not closed any doors.

Speaking to TEAMtalk, he said: “It’s been a very different summer for me as it’s the first time in 18 years I’ve not known where or when I’m going to be playing.

Former Leeds United defender Barry Douglas is currently a free agent. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

“The routine is the biggest thing for me, knowing when you go back or start your programme is key. I have enjoyed the extended freedom and spending time with family, but the key is keeping the mindset to keep the routine and keep myself fit. I’ve not closed any doors, we have our criteria that we are looking for.”

A two-time Championship winner, Douglas has also lifted trophies in Turkey and Poland. Leeds brought him on board in 2018, following his Championship triumph with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He was considered a significant coup for the Whites, having been a key figure at Molineux and caught the eye with his set-pieces. However, injuries hampered his time at Elland Road.

He also faced stern competition at left-back, vying for the spot with Stuart Dallas, Ezgjan Alioski and Leif Davis, but did another Championship title to his CV in 2020.

Douglas amassed 44 appearances for the Whites before joining Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan deal in the early stages of the 2020/21 campaign.

He said: “It’s been an amazing journey so far but I’m not ready for it to end as I’ve got far too much to give, and don’t want to hang the boots up just yet.