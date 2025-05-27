20-goal Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate gives definitive answer on future amid Leeds United and Wolves links
The 23-year-old left North London last year, having failed to make a first-team breakthrough at the Premier League club.
He sought pastures new in the Netherlands with AZ Alkmaar and has sent his stock soaring with a goal-laden campaign.
The Republic of Ireland international delivered a 20-goal haul, fuelling talk of interest from Leeds and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Troy Parrott on his future
However, Parrott has made it clear he wants to remain on the books at the AFAS Stadion.
Speaking to AZ’s official TV channel, he said: "Whatever happens, it’s not going to be my decision. If someone was to ask me right now, I would say I want to stay.
“I have had the best year of my life so far in football here, I have loved every second of it.
"The achievements of the group haven’t been what I wanted, given the positions we were in, but in terms of the team and the staff that I have come to know, I have loved every second of it. In my mind, I am here next season and ready to go again.”
Leeds United’s forward hunt
A bolstering of the frontline at Elland Road appears likely ahead of the summer transfer window. Joel Piroe led the line for the Whites last season but despite his impressive goal return, did not always convince.
Patrick Bamford delivered a string of impressive cameos in the run-in and boasts Premier League experience, yet has struggled to remain fit in recent years.
Mateo Joseph, meanwhile, endured a frustrating season as he struggled to make his mark in Daniel Farke’s squad.
Leeds rejected a bid reportedly worth in excess of £10m from Real Betis for Joseph in the winter window and speculation regarding his future has again surfaced.
On the potential incomings front, Leeds have been linked with two England-capped marksmen in Jamie Vardy and Callum Wilson.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.