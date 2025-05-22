Wrexham’s executive director Humphrey Ker has addressed talk of the club moving to sign Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford and Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Dragons are preparing for life in the Championship after securing three consecutive promotions.

Their remarkable rise through the pyramid has been made possible by strong financial backing and an array of high-profile players have been linked with moves to Wales this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bamford is among them, having recently clinched the Championship title with Leeds for a second time.

Patrick Bamford is a two-time Championship title winner with Leeds United. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Vardy has also been linked, with the curtain set to come down on his 13-year association with Leicester.

Truth behind Patrick Bamford and Jamie Vardy links

Both would arguably be huge coups for Wrexham, but Ker has insisted the club are not looking to recruit either of the experienced marksmen.

He was quizzed on the pair by Radio X host Chris Moyles, answering “no” when asked if the club were looking at them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ker later added: “Actually, I should stop doing this, because eventually you might say someone where I have to be like, ‘yes.’

“No, I will say that obviously one of the things is that – much like Ryan Reynolds – the name Wrexham generates clicks, so we are starting now to get linked with absolutely everybody.

“I’m like, ‘who?’ I see people, I saw our fans getting absolutely incandescent on Twitter about it. ‘What on Earth are they doing trying to sign this guy?’ when none of us have heard of him before!”

Patrick Bamford’s future at Leeds United

It was not long ago that Bamford appeared likely to depart Elland Road, as injuries continued to plague him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he bounced back to help push the Whites over the line with some impressive cameos in the run-in.

Patrick Bamford signed for Leeds United from Middlesbrough for a reported £7m back in 2018. | Paul Harding/Getty Images

He boasts Premier League experienced and delivered a stunning 17-goal haul back in the 2020/21 campaign, after Leeds were last promoted.

With speculation regarding Mateo Joseph’s future starting to intensify, it may be wise for Leeds to keep Bamford in their ranks.

Patrick Bamford’s hint

Earlier this month, he hinted he would be following the Whites into the promises land once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told CBS Sports Golazo: “I think that obviously last time round it was so long since Leeds had been in the Premier League and everyone was desperate to keep us there for as long as possible.

"I think now, especially with the ownership and the 49ers and the way they have kind of set things up, I think that they are giving it a little bit more stability this time around which obviously only bodes well for the club itself but also on a personal note I am excited to be back playing there.

"I feel like almost playing in the Premier League suits me a little bit more and obviously last time around I did pretty well when I was there so I am hoping to kind of emulate that and try and do the same again."