Leeds United defender Junior Firpo has reportedly received an approach from Ligue 1 outfit Lyon.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old is out of contract at Elland Road this summer, although the Whites recently confirmed they were in talks regarding a new deal.

Fans have been waiting with bated breath to learn what the future holds for Firpo, who was instrumental in the club’s Championship title-winning campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been linked with a move back to La Liga, but now appears to have interest from France.

Leeds United's Junior Firpo has been linked with an array of clubs. | George Wood/Getty Images

Interest in Junior Firpo

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Lyon have entered talks over a deal to take the Dominican Republic international to Ligue 1.

The club finished sixth in the top tier of French football last term and would be able to offer Europa League football.

Lyon are said to be pushing to make the move happen, with the expiry of Firpo’s contract in West Yorkshire fast-approaching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Italian giants AC Milan are also thought to be keen, reportedly weighing Firpo up as a potential replacement for Theo Hernandez.

Earlier this month, Everton and West Ham United were linked with the marauding full-back.

Junior Firpo was key as Leeds United escaped the Championship. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Junior Firpo’s time at Leeds United

Left-back had been a problem position for Leeds when they signed Firpo from Barcelona for a reported £13m in 2021.

He initially struggled to adapt to life in England and was not helped by struggles with injury. However, following Leeds’ relegation to the Championship, the defender started to thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two stellar seasons in the second tier have resurrected his reputation and led many to believe he is now better-equipped for Premier League football.

He made a total of 32 league appearances over the course of the 2024/25 season, weighing in with four goals and 10 assists. His total Leeds appearances tally now stands at an impressive 119.