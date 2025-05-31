Leeds United reportedly have two England-capped goalkeepers on their radar heading into the summer transfer window.

Illan Meslier has been the number one at Elland Road for the bulk of his six years on the books in West Yorkshire.

However, a series of blunders paved the way for Karl Darlow to leapfrog the Frenchman in the Championship run-in.

Darlow was a safe pair of hands as Leeds clinched promotion to the Premier League but with Meslier’s future uncertain, speculation regarding goalkeeper targets is rife.

Leeds United's promotion was clinched with Karl Darlow between the sticks. | George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United’s reported goalkeeper targets

According to Mail Online, Wolverhampton Wanderers understudy Sam Johnstone has been discussed as a potential option.

A seasoned stopper at 32, Johnstone has an impressive CV but has found opportunities limited since his move to Molineux from Crystal Palace last year.

Another understudy, Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher, is also thought to have been spoken about as a potential target.

Southampton’s Aaron Ramsdale, a product of Sheffield United’s academy, is reportedly on Leeds’ list.

Leeds United-linked goalkeepers Sam Johnstone and Aaron Ramsdale have both been capped by England. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

He only joined the Saints from Arsenal last year, but was unable to keep the club afloat in the Premier League.

It would most likely hurt his chances of England call-ups if he was to remain in the second tier, therefore a move away from St Mary’s could be on the cards.

Leeds United’s summer of business

The plight of promoted clubs in recent years has shown Leeds how shrewd they need to be in the transfer market this summer.

It took the Whites two years to regain their Premier League status and they will be keen to assemble a squad capable of retaining it.

There are arguably a number of current squad members who can make the grade in the top flight, but there will need to be upgrades in certain areas too.