Wolves veteran 'discussed as option' by Leeds United as Sheffield United academy graduate makes 'list'
Illan Meslier has been the number one at Elland Road for the bulk of his six years on the books in West Yorkshire.
However, a series of blunders paved the way for Karl Darlow to leapfrog the Frenchman in the Championship run-in.
Darlow was a safe pair of hands as Leeds clinched promotion to the Premier League but with Meslier’s future uncertain, speculation regarding goalkeeper targets is rife.
Leeds United’s reported goalkeeper targets
According to Mail Online, Wolverhampton Wanderers understudy Sam Johnstone has been discussed as a potential option.
A seasoned stopper at 32, Johnstone has an impressive CV but has found opportunities limited since his move to Molineux from Crystal Palace last year.
Another understudy, Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher, is also thought to have been spoken about as a potential target.
Southampton’s Aaron Ramsdale, a product of Sheffield United’s academy, is reportedly on Leeds’ list.
He only joined the Saints from Arsenal last year, but was unable to keep the club afloat in the Premier League.
It would most likely hurt his chances of England call-ups if he was to remain in the second tier, therefore a move away from St Mary’s could be on the cards.
Leeds have also been linked with Chelsea’s Djordje Petrovic and Newcastle United’s Nick Pope.
Leeds United’s summer of business
The plight of promoted clubs in recent years has shown Leeds how shrewd they need to be in the transfer market this summer.
It took the Whites two years to regain their Premier League status and they will be keen to assemble a squad capable of retaining it.
There are arguably a number of current squad members who can make the grade in the top flight, but there will need to be upgrades in certain areas too.
Leeds have not yet made their first summer signing but are in talks with full-backs Sam Byram and Junior Firpo about new deals.
