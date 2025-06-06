Newcastle United have confirmed a new contract could still be agreed with Leeds United and Everton-linked forward Callum Wilson.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old has scored 49 goals in 130 appearances since his move to St James’ Park from AFC Bournemouth in 2020.

However, speculation regarding his future has been rife in recent months with his contract due to expire at the end of this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds and Everton have both been credited with interest in the marksman, who has been capped by England at senior level.

Newcastle United are holding talks with out-of-contract marksman Callum Wilson. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle’s Wilson update

Newcastle have now issued their retained list statement, providing an update on Wilson’s contractual situation.

A statement issued by the club read: “Callum Wilson and John Ruddy are set to be out of contract at the end of June, however the club has opened discussions with both players about their futures and new contracts could still be agreed.”

The club have made no such announcement regarding defender Jamal Lewis, who has been released after falling out of favour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Wilson's 2024/25 season was hampered by injury. | PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Callum Wilson’s suitability to Leeds

If Leeds do indeed make a move to sign Wilson, it will not be difficult to understand why. Wilson is a proven source of goals at Premier League level and boasts a wealth of experience.

Joel Piroe was the top scorer in the Championship last season but was not consistently impressive throughout the 2024/25 season.

Patrick Bamford, Mateo Joseph and Joe Gelhardt, meanwhile, are reportedly likely to depart Elland Road this summer.

Wilson’s pedigree cannot be criticised but there may be concerns regarding his injury record. He missed significant chunks of the 2024/25 season and only managed two league starts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds’ potential raid on Newcastle

Wilson is not the only Magpies player to have been linked with a move to West Yorkshire. Reports have indicated the Whites hold an interest in goalkeeper Nick Pope, who has been a key figure for the Magpies in recent years.

Newcastle are thought to be keen on luring James Trafford from Burnley in a deal that could push Pope down to the understudy position.