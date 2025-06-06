Manor Solomon twist emerges amid Leeds United 'interest' in Tottenham Hotspur winger
When Leeds signed the winger on loan last summer, it was clear they had landed an incredibly gifted player.
However, the 25-year-old had been plagued by injury and consequently had struggled to cement his place at Tottenham.
Solomon enjoyed an impressive campaign at Elland Road, helping the Whites clinch the Championship title with his contributions from the flank.
Reports indicated the Israel international was being eyed for a permanent move to West Yorkshire, but it appears a deal may be difficult to pursue.
Manor Solomon twist
According to reporter Graeme Bailey, Solomon wants to try become a first-team regular in North London.
Speaking to The Boot Room, he said: “I am told that Solomon still thinks he can break into the first team at Tottenham. He has gained so much confidence from his spell at Leeds and now feels fully adapted to English football.
“He is a very interesting option, Spurs like him and are ready to let him prove himself during pre-season.”
It had previously been suggested Solomon is open to an Elland Road return and it now remains to be seen what the future holds for the wideman.
His future may well be dictated by the decision Tottenham make on their head coach this summer, with doubts over Ange Postecoglou’s job security having emerged.
Solomon’s love for Leeds
Solomon thoroughly enjoyed his time at Leeds and made no secret of his affection for the club during his loan spell.
After helping the Whites seal promotion to the Premier League, he posted on social media: “After nearly a year without football, I couldn’t have asked for a better comeback season and a better ending.
“I really don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that Leeds United will forever be in my heart.
“Thank you again, fans, for the unforgettable past few weeks and all your incredible support and love throughout the entire season. We are the champions.”
However, the prospect of playing in Europe with Tottenham could well prove tough to resist.
