Manor Solomon twist emerges amid Leeds United 'interest' in Tottenham Hotspur winger

Manor Solomon is reportedly hoping to make a breakthrough at Tottenham Hotspur following his successful loan spell at Leeds United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Leeds signed the winger on loan last summer, it was clear they had landed an incredibly gifted player.

However, the 25-year-old had been plagued by injury and consequently had struggled to cement his place at Tottenham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solomon enjoyed an impressive campaign at Elland Road, helping the Whites clinch the Championship title with his contributions from the flank.

Reports indicated the Israel international was being eyed for a permanent move to West Yorkshire, but it appears a deal may be difficult to pursue.

Manor Solomon dazzled for Leeds United after joining on loan from Tottenham Hotspur. | George Wood/Getty Images

Manor Solomon twist

According to reporter Graeme Bailey, Solomon wants to try become a first-team regular in North London.

Speaking to The Boot Room, he said: “I am told that Solomon still thinks he can break into the first team at Tottenham. He has gained so much confidence from his spell at Leeds and now feels fully adapted to English football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is a very interesting option, Spurs like him and are ready to let him prove himself during pre-season.”

It had previously been suggested Solomon is open to an Elland Road return and it now remains to be seen what the future holds for the wideman.

His future may well be dictated by the decision Tottenham make on their head coach this summer, with doubts over Ange Postecoglou’s job security having emerged.

Manor Solomon has managed just six competitive appearances for Tottenham Hotspur. | JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Solomon’s love for Leeds

Solomon thoroughly enjoyed his time at Leeds and made no secret of his affection for the club during his loan spell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After helping the Whites seal promotion to the Premier League, he posted on social media: “After nearly a year without football, I couldn’t have asked for a better comeback season and a better ending.

“I really don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that Leeds United will forever be in my heart.

“Thank you again, fans, for the unforgettable past few weeks and all your incredible support and love throughout the entire season. We are the champions.”