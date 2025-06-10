Leeds United 'make offer' to sign ex-Liverpool midfielder also eyed by Leicester City

Leeds United have reportedly made a surprise offer to sign former Liverpool and Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The 31-year-old, a winner of the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool, has plied his trade in Turkey with Besiktas since 2023.

He was linked with a move back to England last year, when the likes of Sheffield United, Brentford and AFC Bournemouth were credited with interest.

However, the England-capped midfielder remained in Turkey and eventually enjoyed a resurgence following the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been on the books at Besiktas since 2023. | YAGIZ GURTUG/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Leeds linked with Oxlade-Chamberlain

According to Turkish reporter Firat Gunayer, Chamberlain is looking to depart Besiktas and has interest from West Yorkshire.

Speaking to Rabona, he said: “Leeds United have made an offer to Alex Oxlade Chamberlain. The player is also keen to leave.”

Reports have also indicated Championship-bound Leicester City are interested in the versatile midfielder.

It now remains to be seen whether a return to England does indeed transpire for a player once considered among his country’s brightest talents.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s career path

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s ability cannot be questioned but Leeds fans may well have concerns over his fitness record.

The 31-year-old was once a key figure in the England set-up, but has seen his career veer off-track as a result of injury problems.

A product of Southampton’s academy, Oxlade-Chamberlain made 43 appearances for the Saints before being lured from St Mary’s by Arsenal.

He amassed nearly 200 appearances in six years at Arsenal before a trophy-laden six-year stay at Liverpool started in 2017.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain faced Leeds United in the Premier League during his Liverpool days. | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Leeds United’s midfield situation

The centre of midfield does appear to be an area of focus for Leeds in the transfer market. Joe Rothwell has returned to parent club AFC Bournemouth and Josuha Guilavogui has left on a free transfer.

Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev remain as Leeds’ options, with none of the three considered out-and-out attacking midfielders.