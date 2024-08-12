Brentford and AFC Bournemouth 'want' former Arsenal star linked with Sheffield United loan move
The 30-year-old, a former England international, has been plying his trade in Turkey since last year. After leaving Liverpool, he joined Besiktas and put pen to paper on a three-year deal.
However, reports have indicated he could be set for a return to British shores. Over the weekend, The Sun claimed Sheffield United were making an ambitious move to recruit the Champions League-winner on a temporary basis.
Turkish outlet Sports Digitale have now claimed there is interest in Oxlade-Chamberlain from the Premier League, with Bournemouth and Brentford said to be keen.
Positive talks regarding a termination of his Besiktas contract are said to continuing, suggesting a return to England could be on the cards. Once considered among England’s most exciting talents, Oxlade-Chamberlain has seen his career hindered by injury.
He was plucked from Southampton by Arsenal in 2011 and was soon a regular fixture in the England senior squad. A six-year stay at the Emirates Stadium was followed by six years at Liverpool and his CV is bursting at the seams with trophies. However, he saw his involvement in successful campaigns limited by absences.
Sheffield United have been busy in the transfer market, making eight new additions to their senior ranks. The latest to have joined the Blades is forward Tyrese Campbell, who had left Stoke City following the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign.
Other notable arrivals include defender Alfie Gilchrist, who has joined on loan from Chelsea, and experienced Wales international Kieffer Moore. Sheffield United’s season started on Friday (August 9), with an away win over Preston North End.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.