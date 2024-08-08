Sheffield United leading 'race' to sign Swansea City and Rangers-linked forward
The 24-year-old was released by the Potters at the end of the 2023/24 season, bringing the curtain down on an eight-year association with the club. He had left Manchester City’s youth system to join Stoke and amassed 164 appearances at senior level for the Potters.
The forward is now available to pick up as a free agent and has been reported as a target for Scottish giants Rangers. Championship side Swansea City are also said to be keen on recruiting the former England youth international.
However, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Sheffield United are moving ahead of rivals in the race to land Campbell’s signature. The Blades are said to be hoping their contract offer will see off other interested parties, including Swansea and his former club Stoke.
Sheffield United have been busy on the transfer front, making seven senior signings following their relegation to the Championship. The most recent arrivals, Harry Souttar and Alfie Gilchrist, have arrived on loan from Leicester City and Chelsea respectively.
The rest of the club’s new faces, including Wales international Kieffer Moore, have all arrived on permanent deals. Although reinforcements have been secured, Sheffield United do appear light in the attacking department.
Oli McBurnie left at the end of his contract and has since linked up with Las Palmas, while Will Osula has been recruited by Newcastle United. The club have also lost Cameron Archer, who has returned to Aston Villa after one season at Bramall Lane.
