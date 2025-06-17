Leeds United in midfielder talks, Sheffield United rejected and Hull City in chase - transfer latest
The summer transfer window is back open and will remain as such until September 1, meaning there is a busy period of activity ahead.
Many of Yorkshire’s clubs intend to be incredibly active over the course of the summer and a number of them have already made signings.
The likes of Huddersfield Town and Bradford City have got deals over the line early and Leeds recently joined the party with the signing of Lukas Nmecha.
Here are the latest transfer headlines on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.
Leeds United in midfielder talks
According to Sky Sports, Leeds United are in talks with Strasbourg regarding a potential deal to sign their captain Habib Diarra.
The attack-minded midfielder was recently the subject of an offer from the Whites, although the chances of a deal being pulled off were downplayed.
However, supporters have been given fresh hope by the indication of persistence in the Leeds camp.
Sheffield United rejected
Hertha Berlin’s out-of-contract defender Jonjoe Kenny has reportedly opted to join Greek side PAOK after rejecting Sheffield United.
The 28-year-old, a former England youth international, was strongly linked with the Blades in January only for a move not to materialise.
It has been claimed Kenny has knocked back Sheffield United, FC Cologne and Werder Bremen for a fresh start in Greece,
Hull City in defender chase
Hull City are said to be among the clubs chasing defender Louis Oppie.
The 23-year-old helped Arminia Bielefeld escape the third tier of German football last season and registered five goals and 11 assists in all competitions.
Birmingham City and Norwich City are also thought to be keen on the attack-minded left-back.
Middlesbrough eye forward
Middlesbrough are reportedly among those to have taken notice of Wycombe Wanderers marksman Richard Kone.
The 21-year-old delivered a 21-goal haul last season and was recently named in the Ivory Coast under-23s squad.
He has been described as being on the radar of several clubs, including Middlesbrough, Birmingham City and Southampton.
Wycombe, however, are understood to be keen on retaining their coveted asset with the offer of a bumper new deal.
Huddersfield Town and Barnsley-linked defender nears switch
Lincoln City defender Paudie O’Connor has been linked with Huddersfield Town and Barnsley - but appears Reading-bound.
The former Leeds United and Bradford City centre-back is believed to be due for a medical at Reading, who were recently taken over.
The 27-year-old made over 100 appearances for Bradford after managing four at first-team level for Leeds.
Leeds United attacker eyed
Middlesbrough are reportedly admirers of Leeds United’s Sam Greenwood, who they signed on loan back in 2023.
The 23-year-old, who can play up front or in midfield, has been loaned to Middlesbrough and Preston North End in the last two years.
Ahead of his scheduled return to his parent club, Greenwood has been reported as being of interest to Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Leicester City.
Rotherham United make first signing
Rotherham United have kicked off their summer of recruitment with the capture of midfielder Kian Spence.
The 24-year-old, formerly of FC Halifax Town, has joined from League Two outfit Barrow.
He said: "I'm buzzing to be here and really happy to get the deal done so quickly. I'm really happy to get it done and be there on the first day of pre-season.
"I can't wait to get going and test myself in this division, showing everyone what I can do. I want to get goals and assists, create chances and work hard for the team."