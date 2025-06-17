Leeds United in midfielder talks, Sheffield United rejected and Hull City in chase - transfer latest

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 17th Jun 2025, 17:42 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 17:47 BST
Leeds United, Sheffield United and Hull City are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

The summer transfer window is back open and will remain as such until September 1, meaning there is a busy period of activity ahead.

Many of Yorkshire’s clubs intend to be incredibly active over the course of the summer and a number of them have already made signings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The likes of Huddersfield Town and Bradford City have got deals over the line early and Leeds recently joined the party with the signing of Lukas Nmecha.

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

Leeds United in midfielder talks

According to Sky Sports, Leeds United are in talks with Strasbourg regarding a potential deal to sign their captain Habib Diarra.

The attack-minded midfielder was recently the subject of an offer from the Whites, although the chances of a deal being pulled off were downplayed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, supporters have been given fresh hope by the indication of persistence in the Leeds camp.

Strasbourg's Habib Diarra is reportedly the subject of continued interest from Leeds United.placeholder image
Strasbourg's Habib Diarra is reportedly the subject of continued interest from Leeds United. | PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty Images

Sheffield United rejected

Hertha Berlin’s out-of-contract defender Jonjoe Kenny has reportedly opted to join Greek side PAOK after rejecting Sheffield United.

The 28-year-old, a former England youth international, was strongly linked with the Blades in January only for a move not to materialise.

It has been claimed Kenny has knocked back Sheffield United, FC Cologne and Werder Bremen for a fresh start in Greece,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hull City in defender chase

Hull City are said to be among the clubs chasing defender Louis Oppie.

The 23-year-old helped Arminia Bielefeld escape the third tier of German football last season and registered five goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

Birmingham City and Norwich City are also thought to be keen on the attack-minded left-back.

Middlesbrough eye forward

Middlesbrough are reportedly among those to have taken notice of Wycombe Wanderers marksman Richard Kone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 21-year-old delivered a 21-goal haul last season and was recently named in the Ivory Coast under-23s squad.

He has been described as being on the radar of several clubs, including Middlesbrough, Birmingham City and Southampton.

Wycombe, however, are understood to be keen on retaining their coveted asset with the offer of a bumper new deal.

Middlesbrough are among the clubs thought to have monitored Wycombe Wanderers star Richard Kone.placeholder image
Middlesbrough are among the clubs thought to have monitored Wycombe Wanderers star Richard Kone. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town and Barnsley-linked defender nears switch

Lincoln City defender Paudie O’Connor has been linked with Huddersfield Town and Barnsley - but appears Reading-bound.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former Leeds United and Bradford City centre-back is believed to be due for a medical at Reading, who were recently taken over.

The 27-year-old made over 100 appearances for Bradford after managing four at first-team level for Leeds.

Paudie O'Connor made 129 appearances for Bradford City before departing for Lincoln City.placeholder image
Paudie O'Connor made 129 appearances for Bradford City before departing for Lincoln City. | George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United attacker eyed

Middlesbrough are reportedly admirers of Leeds United’s Sam Greenwood, who they signed on loan back in 2023.

The 23-year-old, who can play up front or in midfield, has been loaned to Middlesbrough and Preston North End in the last two years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ahead of his scheduled return to his parent club, Greenwood has been reported as being of interest to Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Leicester City.

Rotherham United make first signing

Rotherham United have kicked off their summer of recruitment with the capture of midfielder Kian Spence.

The 24-year-old, formerly of FC Halifax Town, has joined from League Two outfit Barrow.

He said: "I'm buzzing to be here and really happy to get the deal done so quickly. I'm really happy to get it done and be there on the first day of pre-season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I can't wait to get going and test myself in this division, showing everyone what I can do. I want to get goals and assists, create chances and work hard for the team."

MORE: Ex-Hull City, Doncaster Rovers and QPR midfielder seals return to England with EFL move

Related topics:MiddlesbroughTransfer News
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice