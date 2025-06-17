Former Leeds United and Bradford City defender Paudie O’Connor is reportedly set to join Reading - despite links with Barnsley and Huddersfield Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old was brought to British shores by Leeds, who signed O’Connor from Limerick in his native Republic of Ireland in 2017.

He may have only managed a handful of first-team appearances for the Whites, but become a key figure for their neighbours Bradford City after a switch in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lincoln City prised him from Valley Parade in 2022 and he has since been a mainstay in the Imps backline.

He has been offered a deal to stay put, but is seemingly set to end his three-year stay at the LNER Stadium.

Paudie O'Connor made 129 appearances for Bradford City before departing for Lincoln City. | George Wood/Getty Images

Paudie O’Connor close to move

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, O’Connor is set for a medical at League One outfit Reading.

He had been linked with Barnsley and Huddersfield by Football League World, but neither look set to secure his signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There had also been talk of Championship interest, therefore Reading would be pulling off a huge coup by landing the centre-back.

Paudie O'Connor made four first-team appearances for Leeds United. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Paudie O’Connor’s Bantams exit

It is fair to say there was considerable disappointment when O’Connor left Bradford for Lincoln in 2022.

He had proven popular at Valley Parade, endearing himself to supporters with his commanding displays in the heart of defence.

After making the move, he said: "I wanted to pick somewhere I could develop and have the opportunity to play another 40 plus games a season, as I have over the past few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My next career move needed to be right football-wise. I wanted to step up to League One and it’s clear there is a structure in place here to allow me to kick on."