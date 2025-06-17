Ex-Leeds United defender 'set for medical' at League One club despite Barnsley FC and Huddersfield Town links
The 27-year-old was brought to British shores by Leeds, who signed O’Connor from Limerick in his native Republic of Ireland in 2017.
He may have only managed a handful of first-team appearances for the Whites, but become a key figure for their neighbours Bradford City after a switch in 2019.
Lincoln City prised him from Valley Parade in 2022 and he has since been a mainstay in the Imps backline.
He has been offered a deal to stay put, but is seemingly set to end his three-year stay at the LNER Stadium.
Paudie O’Connor close to move
According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, O’Connor is set for a medical at League One outfit Reading.
He had been linked with Barnsley and Huddersfield by Football League World, but neither look set to secure his signature.
There had also been talk of Championship interest, therefore Reading would be pulling off a huge coup by landing the centre-back.
Paudie O’Connor’s Bantams exit
It is fair to say there was considerable disappointment when O’Connor left Bradford for Lincoln in 2022.
He had proven popular at Valley Parade, endearing himself to supporters with his commanding displays in the heart of defence.
After making the move, he said: "I wanted to pick somewhere I could develop and have the opportunity to play another 40 plus games a season, as I have over the past few years.
"My next career move needed to be right football-wise. I wanted to step up to League One and it’s clear there is a structure in place here to allow me to kick on."
He made a total of 129 appearances for the Bantams, scoring eight goals.