Former Leeds United and Bradford City defender due to become free agent in summer 'a target' for EFL clubs
The 27-year-old was brought England in 2017, when Leeds United signed him from Limerick in his native Republic of Ireland.
Despite impressing at youth level, the defender only managed four first-team appearances for the Whites before being allowed to join Bradford on a permanent basis.
He had impressed as a loanee for the Bantams and his importance to the club cause only heightened when he penned a permanent deal.
After 129 appearances for Bradford, he left for Lincoln in 2022 and has surpassed the 100-appearance mark for the Imps.
According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, clubs in the second and third tiers of English football are keeping tabs on his situation.
O’Connor is out of contract at the end of the current campaign, although Lincoln are believed to have tabled a new contract offer.
If he does not put pen to paper, Lincoln risk losing a defensive lynchpin on a free transfer in the summer.
There has previously been talk of Championship interest in O’Connor, with Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers and Oxford United having been linked in October.
He has made 31 appearances in all competitions for Lincoln this season, scoring three goals and registering three assists from centre-back.
