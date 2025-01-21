Former Leeds United and Bradford City defender Paudie O’Connor is reportedly a target for a number of Championship and League One clubs.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old was brought England in 2017, when Leeds United signed him from Limerick in his native Republic of Ireland.

Despite impressing at youth level, the defender only managed four first-team appearances for the Whites before being allowed to join Bradford on a permanent basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had impressed as a loanee for the Bantams and his importance to the club cause only heightened when he penned a permanent deal.

Paudie O'Connor made four first-team appearances for Leeds United. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

After 129 appearances for Bradford, he left for Lincoln in 2022 and has surpassed the 100-appearance mark for the Imps.

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, clubs in the second and third tiers of English football are keeping tabs on his situation.

O’Connor is out of contract at the end of the current campaign, although Lincoln are believed to have tabled a new contract offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paudie O'Connor was a key figure for Bradford City before his departure in 2022. | George Wood/Getty Images

If he does not put pen to paper, Lincoln risk losing a defensive lynchpin on a free transfer in the summer.