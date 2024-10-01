Former Leeds United and Bradford City defender Paudie O’Connor is reportedly being eyed by Championship trio Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers and Oxford United.

Leeds brought O’Connor to England in 2017, signing the defender from Irish outfit Limerick after a successful trial.

He stood out for the Whites at youth level but was used sporadically in the first-team, eventually securing a permanent move to Bradford City in 2019.

A mainstay of the Bantams backline, O’Connor amassed over 100 appearances in a Bantams shirt before being recruited by Lincoln City in 2022.

Paudie O'Connor made over 100 appearances for Bradford City. | George Wood/Getty Images

His exploits for the Imps in League One appear to have attracted admiring glances, with Football Insider crediting Preston, Blackburn and Oxford with interest.

All three are said to be plotting moves, with O’Connor’s contract due to expire at the end of the season. If Lincoln cannot tie him down to a new deal, they may opt to cash in to avoid losing a key player on a free transfer.

A move to Preston would reunite O’Connor with Paul Heckingbottom, who managed the 27-year-old at Elland Road.