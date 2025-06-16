Huddersfield Town are reportedly in the race to re-sign Murray Wallace - but Bradford City are said to have pulled out.

The 32-year-old, a seasoned left-back, is on the free agent market following the end of his seven-year association with Millwall.

He was linked with a return to West Yorkshire with Bradford, but reporter Alan Nixon has claimed the Bantams have pulled out of the race.

Via his Patreon page, he has now claimed Huddersfield are fighting Blackpool for the signature of the former Scotland youth international.

Huddersfield Town have been linked with Murray Wallace following his Millwall exit.

Murray Wallace reunion mooted

Huddersfield was Wallace’s home between 2012 and 2016 and the Terriers were the first English club to employ the defender.

He had impressed in the early stages of his career at Falkirk, attracting the attention of the Terriers and completing a move in the dying embers of the January 2012 window.

After initially returning to Falkirk on loan, Wallace went on to make 60 appearances for Huddersfield and score four goals.

Two years with Scunthorpe United followed his Huddersfield exit, before Wallace returned to the Championship with Millwall.

He amassed 226 appearances for the Lions over a seven-year period and has left as a revered figure at The Den.

The former Huddersfield Town left-back's seven-year association with Millwall has come to an end.

Huddersfield Town’s statements of intent

The Terriers have moved swiftly to add new faces since their appointment of Lee Grant as manager.

Former Everton midfielder Ryan Ledson was the first through the door, making a free transfer move from Preston North End.

Versatile attacker Marcus Harness then joined from Ipswich, reuniting with his former Tractor Boys coach Grant.

Huddersfield then bolstered their backline with the signings of Joe Low and Sean Roughan from Wycombe Wanderers and Lincoln City respectively.

The Terriers have also been strongly linked with Crystal Palace goalkeeper Owen Goodman, who has been capped by England and Canada at youth level.