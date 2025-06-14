Huddersfield Town promotion hero and ex-Norwich City boss takes surprise step away from senior management
The 53-year-old is still revered at the John Smith’s Stadium, having led the Terriers into the Premier League in 2017.
He went on to give the club some special memories in the top flight before his eventual exit in 2019.
Spells with Schalke 04, Young Boys and Norwich City followed, with the latter sacking the Germany-born former USA international in May 2024.
After Huddersfield’s decision to axe Michael Duff was confirmed, Wagner was linked with an emotional return to West Yorkshire.
However, he has instead pivoted into youth development with a new role in Germany with RB Leipzig.
New role for David Wagner
Wagner has been named the Bundesliga club’s head of youth development, succeeding Manuel Baum in the key role.
The move marks a reunion of sorts with his former Borussia Dortmund colleague Jurgen Klopp, who serves as Red Bull’s head of global soccer.
Wagner said: "Working with young talents is a big passion of mine. My spells as a coach in Germany and abroad have given me valuable experience, which I can now consciously apply to youth development.
“I'm really looking forward to being able to do that at RB Leipzig in this new role. The club is known and respected internationally for its work with young players. I want to do that reputation justice."
Marcel Schafer on David Wagner
RB Leipzig’s managing director for sport Marcel Schafer added: "David Wagner has a real passion for developing young talents and has a wealth of experience as a coach in the Bundesliga and abroad.
“We're delighted that we have been able to bring someone with such footballing expertise to this crucial role. We've laid important foundations in the academy over the past months.
“Together with David, we want first and foremost to improve the pathway to the first team in a lasting and sustainable way."
