Bradford City are reportedly pushing to beat Blackpool in the race to sign former Huddersfield Town defender Murray Wallace.

The 32-year-old is available to snap up as a free agent, having seen his seven-year association with Millwall come to an end.

He joined the Lions from Scunthorpe United in 2018 and amassed 226 appearances for the club. However, only 12 of those outings came during the 2024/25 campaign.

Yorkshire is familiar to Wallace, who represented Huddersfield on 60 occasions between 2012 and 2016 after making the move from Falkirk.

Bradford City eye Wallace

According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, the experienced left-back is being eyed for a return to West Yorkshire.

Wallace is thought to be willing to return to the area, with Bradford showing more determination in the chase than their League One rivals Blackpool.

Considering Wallace’s wealth of experience, the former Scotland youth international would arguably be a huge coup for the Bantams.

Bradford City recruitment

Defensive solidity has been a priority for Bradford since their promotion to the third tier was confirmed in dramatic fashion.

The versatile Max Power was the first through the door after promotion and was been followed by defenders Curtis Tilt and Joe Wright.

Wideman Josh Neufville was the next to arrive, making the move from AFC Wimbledon.

Bradford have also completed a key bit of retention business, handing a new two-year deal to towering goalkeeper Sam Walker.

The Valley Parade left-back department

Last season, Bradford’s promotion push was given a boost by the mid-season arrival of Tayo Adaramola on loan from Crystal Palace.

The 21-year-old proved a hit at left-back, endearing himself to the Valley Parade faithful with his all-action displays.