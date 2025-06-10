Hull City are reportedly hopeful of landing Oli McBurnie - despite reports of interest from his former clubs Sheffield United and Swansea City.

A seasoned frontman, McBurnie has registered 44 goals in the Championship across spells with the Blades and the Swans.

He left Bramall Lane last year, making his first overseas venture with a surprise move to Spanish outfit Las Palmas.

Despite settling well in Spain, Las Palmas suffered relegation from La Liga and doubt has been cast upon McBurnie’s future.

Oli McBurnie represented Sheffield United between 2019 and 2024. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Oli McBurne interest

Sheffield United and Swansea have both been credited with interest in the Scotland-capped attacker, as have Celta Vigo.

However, BBC Radio Humberside’s Mike White has suggested Hull are hopeful of adding McBurnie to their frontline.

It has also been claimed the Tigers are closing in on the signing of Moroccan midfielder Reda Laalaoui.

Oli McBurnie’s Yorkshire education

After being cut loose by Leeds United as a youngster, McBurnie completed his footballing education with Bradford City.

He was eventually prised from Valley Parade by Swansea, who he eventually developed into a key figure for after loan spells at Newport County, Bristol Rovers and Barnsley.

Sheffield United forked out a reported £17.5m for McBurnie in 2019 and he scored 29 goals across 159 appearances for the Blades.

Oli McBurnie has suffered relegation from La Liga with Las Palmas. | Rafa Babot/Getty Images

Fresh start in Spain

Speaking to Open Goal in September about his move to Las Palmas, McBurnie said: “Obviously, I was a free contract in the summer. It’s one of them, I was always in contact with Sheffield United.

“I’d been there five years, I love the place, I love everything about it, but I kind of wanted a new challenge.

“There was always a part of me that wanted to re-sign there but I thought it was being a bit safe.

“They did a Zoom call with next day with me, with their director of football, the scout and stuff. They did a full presentation about the way I play and the way it would suit, and what they want to do, and made me feel really wanted.