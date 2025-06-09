Leeds United, Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

The first section of the summer transfer window may be about to close, but there is no sign of activity slowing down across Yorkshire.

Clubs are either completing business or preparing business, with the beginning of pre-season and a new campaign getting closer.

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Monday, June 9, 2025.

Leeds United lodge bid

Strasbourg captain Habib Diarra has been the subject of a €26m (£21.9m) offer from Leeds United, a report has claimed.

The 21-year-old, an attack-minded midfielder, helped Strasbourg secure European football last season under the tutelage of ex-Hull City boss Liam Rosenior.

Diarra now appears to be of interest to Leeds, who are preparing for their return to the Premier League.

Strasbourg's Habib Diarra has been linked with Leeds United. | FREDERICK FLORIN/AFP via Getty Images

Sheffield United goalkeeper eyed

Everton reportedly want Sheffield United goalkeeper Michael Cooper as an understudy to Jordan Pickford.

Cooper enjoyed a stellar maiden campaign at Bramall Lane after making the move up north from Plymouth Argyle.

The Toffees are understood to be keen, but Sheffield United are not believed to be in a rush to sell. Cooper, meanwhile, is not thought to be interested in being a number two.

Huddersfield Town midfielder targeted

Antony Evans could reportedly be on his way out of Huddersfield Town less than a year on from his move from Bristol Rovers.

The 26-year-old is believed to be of interest to Wigan Athletic, who have been described as being at the front of the queue for the midfielder.

A report has suggested he could be sold for a bargain fee or potentially loaned out.

Antony Evans made 37 appearances for Huddersfield Town last season. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Barnsley in battle

Barnsley are reportedly fighting their League One rivals Bolton Wanderers and AFC Wimbledon for the signature of goalkeeper Owen Goodman.

A promising goalkeeper, Goodman has been loaned out by Crystal Palace for each of the past two seasons.

It is thought the Reds would like to be the next club to borrow the 21-year-old.

Leeds United eye Sheffield Wednesday loan star

After an impressive season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, Shea Charles is thought to be on Leeds United’s radar.

The newly-promoted Premier League club have been described as admirers of the midfielder, who is due back at his parent club Southampton for pre-season.

A senior Northern Ireland international, he made over 50 appearances for Wednesday last term.

Shea Charles featured for Sheffield Wednesday against Leeds United in January. | George Wood/Getty Images

Bradford City tie down goalkeeper

Bradford City have quelled any fears over the future of Sam Walker by handing the goalkeeper a new contract.

The popular 33-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year deal after helping the Bantams seal promotion to League One.

He said: “The club is more than ready to play at League One level, the fanbase is massive and we have to harness that this coming season.