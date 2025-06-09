Huddersfield Town midfielder exit mooted with Wigan Athletic 'first in queue' for ex-Blackpool man

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 9th Jun 2025, 16:03 BST
Wigan Athletic are reportedly keen on prising Antony Evans from Huddersfield Town less than a year on from his move to West Yorkshire.

The 26-year-old joined the Terriers in July last year, making the switch from Bristol Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

Having been an influential figure at the Memorial Stadium for three years, he appeared to be a coup for Huddersfield when he penned a three-year deal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Injury disrupted his maiden campaign in Yorkshire, but he still managed 37 appearances in all competitions for the club.

However, it now appears he could be given a chance to leave Huddersfield after just one season on the books.

Antony Evans made 37 appearances for Huddersfield Town last season.Antony Evans made 37 appearances for Huddersfield Town last season.
Antony Evans made 37 appearances for Huddersfield Town last season. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Interest in Antony Evans

According to reporter Alan Nixon on Patreon, Wigan boss Ryan Lowe wants to add Evans to his Latics squad.

Wigan are said to be first in the queue for the attack-minded midfielder, who counts Everton, Blackpool and Paderborn among his former clubs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The report claims Evans could be sold for a bargain fee, or maybe even loaned out as Huddersfield plot a rebuild.

It now remains to be seen whether a move will be sanctioned or whether the ex-England youth international will be part of the Lee Grant era at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Huddersfield Town's Antony Evans has been linked with Wigan Athletic. Huddersfield Town's Antony Evans has been linked with Wigan Athletic.
Huddersfield Town's Antony Evans has been linked with Wigan Athletic. | Bruce Rollinson

Huddersfield’s early business

Huddersfield have already made two new signings since the arrival of Grant as manager. The first, like Evans, is a cultured midfielder who was nurtured in Everton’s academy.

Ryan Ledson made the switch from Preston North End at the end of last month and was soon followed through the door by Marcus Harness.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A versatile attacker, Harness has joined Huddersfield after working under Grant at Ipswich Town.

He spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Derby County, scoring four goals in 41 league appearances as the Rams avoided relegation from the Championship.

Huddersfield have since been linked with Wycombe Wanderers defender Joe Low and Stoke City marksman Nathan Lowe.

MORE: Huddersfield Town 'in talks' with ex-Preston North End and Norwich City man regarding key role

Related topics:Wigan AthleticEFL League OneTransfer NewsBlackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice