Huddersfield Town midfielder exit mooted with Wigan Athletic 'first in queue' for ex-Blackpool man
The 26-year-old joined the Terriers in July last year, making the switch from Bristol Rovers for an undisclosed fee.
Having been an influential figure at the Memorial Stadium for three years, he appeared to be a coup for Huddersfield when he penned a three-year deal.
Injury disrupted his maiden campaign in Yorkshire, but he still managed 37 appearances in all competitions for the club.
However, it now appears he could be given a chance to leave Huddersfield after just one season on the books.
Interest in Antony Evans
According to reporter Alan Nixon on Patreon, Wigan boss Ryan Lowe wants to add Evans to his Latics squad.
Wigan are said to be first in the queue for the attack-minded midfielder, who counts Everton, Blackpool and Paderborn among his former clubs.
The report claims Evans could be sold for a bargain fee, or maybe even loaned out as Huddersfield plot a rebuild.
It now remains to be seen whether a move will be sanctioned or whether the ex-England youth international will be part of the Lee Grant era at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Huddersfield’s early business
Huddersfield have already made two new signings since the arrival of Grant as manager. The first, like Evans, is a cultured midfielder who was nurtured in Everton’s academy.
Ryan Ledson made the switch from Preston North End at the end of last month and was soon followed through the door by Marcus Harness.
A versatile attacker, Harness has joined Huddersfield after working under Grant at Ipswich Town.
He spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Derby County, scoring four goals in 41 league appearances as the Rams avoided relegation from the Championship.
Huddersfield have since been linked with Wycombe Wanderers defender Joe Low and Stoke City marksman Nathan Lowe.
