Huddersfield Town are reportedly set to battle Wycombe Wanderers for the signature of Stoke City prodigy Nathan Lowe.

The 19-year-old gave his stock a significant boost last season when he struck 18 goals in 30 appearances on loan at Walsall.

His form led to a recall to Stoke but he managed just one goal in 10 outings back at his parent club, taking his goal tally to 19 for the season.

Having lit up League Two with the Saddlers, a spell in League One appears to be a natural step for the England under-19 international to take.

Battle for Nathan Lowe

According to the Bucks Free Press, Huddersfield and Wycombe are leading the way in the race to land Lowe’s signature.

The marksman is thought to be a wanted man after his explosive spell at Walsall, with the Terriers and the Chairboys among those keen.

Lowe would arguably be a coup for either side, with the two outfits both targeting promotion tilts next season.

With Lowe seemingly having a high ceiling, a loan move appears the most likely course of action this summer.

Huddersfield rebuild

Lee Grant is now at the Huddersfield helm and plotting a rebuild at the John Smith’s Stadium. A raft of senior players have been released and two new signings have already been made.

Ryan Ledson has joined from Preston North End to strengthen the midfield and Marcus Harness has arrived from Ipswich Town to liven up the attack.

The Terriers have also been linked with a move for Wycombe defender Joe Low, a Wales-capped centre-back who is out of contract at Adams Park.

Huddersfield languished in mid-table last season but Grant has signalled his intent to push the club forward in his his reign.

He said: “I have a clear idea of what I want my Town team to look like and how I want us to play.

“My priority is to not only win, but give our amazing supporters a side that they’re proud to represent them and excited to watch.

“There is much hard work that needs to take place in order to put us in a position to succeed.”

